APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sudan: Hand-washing More Accessible to COVID-19 Vulnerable Homeless in Khartoum

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigerian banking index gains but industrial goods sector declines

Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria to tap into its sovereign wealth fund to fight COVID-19 crisis

Nigeria plans to withdraw $150 million from its sovereign wealth fund as part of its fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michael Ango, the Associate Director; Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen Tax joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's response to the pandemic.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications

In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Twenty portable handwashing facilities are now accessible for homeless persons in seven locations in the Sudanese capital as part of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) emergency response to COVID-19.

The initiative developed in close coordination with Sudan’s Khartoum State Ministries of Social Development and of Health responds to the community’s urgent needs for safe drinking water and adequate sanitation. Access to safe water and sanitation (WASH) in Sudan is chronically underdeveloped and further exacerbated in areas affected by conflict.

“We stand today with the Sudanese people and government to effectively respond to this public health threat, and to improve access to essential hygiene and clean water,” said Catherine Northing, Chief of Mission, IOM Sudan.

Five of the handwashing facilities were placed in quarantine centres, where 169 migrants returning from the Libyan border are being quarantined.

“Our priority is to protect and support children and youth on the street,” said Ishraga Algaili, Director of Social Welfare, Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development. “Awareness sessions are being conducted throughout different locations in Khartoum State to widen the reach to vulnerable groups. More awareness among these groups is needed.”

This initiative paves the way to a COVID-19 awareness campaign targeting homeless children and youth in Khartoum implemented by the Khartoum State Ministry of Social Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Patient Care Fund Organization, Youth without Borders, the Sudanese Association of Iraqi Institutes and University Alumni, and IOM.

Children and youth whose family’s income is insecure, and those who are separated from their families and live in informal settlements and camps, are at heightened risk during the pandemic. They often have limited access to basic health care, health information and water, hygiene and sanitation facilities.

“I learned how to protect myself and wash my hands,” said Yousif, a young man who participated in the awareness sessions in Ombada, Omdurman. “I will make sure to teach others.”

“Our response needs to make sure that no one is left behind. We are working closely with our governmental and community partners to identify the most acutely vulnerable groups and will target our immediate response for their benefit,” said Northing.

Safe access to clean water, sanitation and hygienic conditions is critical to prevent the spread of coronavirus. IOM continues to mobilize to prevent the spread of the disease by setting up and enhancing water and sanitation services. Additional hand washing facilities will be established and donated to the Government of Sudan in their fight against this outbreak.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: UNHCR stepping up coronavirus prevention measures for refugees across East, Horn and Great Lakes region of Africa
Next articleCoronavirus – Tanzania: Campaign for education and information in COVID-19 crisis in Tanzania
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Shoreline Group: Why the Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting delay is a good thing

CNBC Africa -
Brent crude futures have climbed since Friday on hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks and eventually strike a deal to cut output. Ahead of the crucial meeting, Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria seeks to improve turnaround time for COVID-19 testing & results

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the federal government plans to engage insurers for special products for healthcare workers.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

CNBC Africa -
Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Chad: Emergency Aid for Thousands Displaced by Violence; 6,000 Migrants Stranded Amid COVID-19 Crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMeasures taken by the Chadian government to limit the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak and the recent declaration of a war zone in the Lake Chad region by the government following a deadly attack by the non-state armed group Boko Haram, are having a severe socio-economic impact on the population. Over 20,000 people living on the Lake Chad islands were displaced to the mainland following the war zone declaration last week at the government’s request. All borders and points of e
Read more

Coronavirus – Zambia: Status Update – 7th April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal Confirmed : 39 Total Recoveries : 7 Total Deaths : 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 07/04/2020

article Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 update in Kenya: Total confirmed: 172 Total recovered: 7 Deaths: 6 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Campaign for education and information in COVID-19 crisis in Tanzania

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoUNESCO has launched a communication campaign in reinforcement to UN and national efforts against the corona virus in partnership with @ElimikaWikiendi, a popular Kiswahili online social media platform in Tanzania and Eastern Africa for public education in development. UNESCO outreach and interventions aim to support solidarity, counter misinformation, hate speech and myths, tackle racism, promote resources for education and distance learning, protection of journalists, and suppor
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved