Coronavirus – Tunisia: UNHCR Tunisia Flash Update #1 COVID-19

Nigerian banking index gains but industrial goods sector declines

Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
Nigeria to tap into its sovereign wealth fund to fight COVID-19 crisis

Nigeria plans to withdraw $150 million from its sovereign wealth fund as part of its fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michael Ango, the Associate Director; Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen Tax joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's response to the pandemic.
South African COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund open for applications

In a bid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on South Africa’s tourism sector, the Department of Tourism is urging eligible small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to apply for a share of the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund.
In line with the announcement by the Tunisian National Security Council of the extension of the general lockdown until 18 April, UNHCR Tunisia will continue to rely on alternative working arrangements, to adapt and sustain existing activities, and to step up support to refugees and asylum seekers to meet current and emerging challenges.

UNHCR declared a global internal Level 2 emergency on 25 March, in order to facilitate the response by activating emergency procurement, partner selection and other procedures. Essential support continues to be provided, such as emergency medical care, protection monitoring, psycho-social support, shelter, cash and food assistance, as well as legal assistance for urgent cases (i.e. arrest) and in detention. In-person activities such as registration, verification and home visits remain suspended until further notice.

Certain protection consequences related to COVID-19 preventive measures emerged. Most significantly, the closure of international borders is having an impact on access to asylum. UNHCR and its partners are monitoring the situation to ensure follow up on any case that may come to their attention. Also, UNHCR is assessing the socio-economic impact of the closure of all non-essential economic activities; which has drastically limited livelihood opportunities for refugees and asylum seekers and is negatively impacting their capacity to meet their basic needs, leaving many in dire need.

Preparedness and response

A total of 30 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers living in precarious dwellings in Tunis were relocated to safer accommodations. UNHCR and its partner Tunisian Refugee Council (CTR) continued to ensure follow up, case management, and psychosocial support. Food and non-food items were also distributed.

442 refugees and asylum seekers of different nationalities received food and hygiene items from different civil society organizations across the country (Sfax, Tataouine, Djerba, Zarzis, Ben Guerdane) under the coordination of UNHCR’s partner CTR, who is also mobilizing civil society in other cities to contribute (Gabes, Sidi Bouzid, Gafsa, Kebili).

Group awareness sessions were replaced by individual counselling sessions provided on the phone, providing information about prevention and hygiene measures to adopt and business continuity modalities for UNHCR and partners services. Since the start of the lockdown, 346 calls were made by CTR to refugees and asylum seekers in Medenine, Gabes and Sfax.

UNHCR partner Tunisian Association for Management and Social Stability (TAMSS), promoting livelihood opportunities, continued its activities remotely trough phone calls to refugees and asylum seekers in order to identify the risks affecting their businesses or jobs and to put in place response measures. TAMSS also continued the identification of persons of concern to UNHCR that can participate in the program (wage employment, selfemployment or vocational training).

Partnership and coordination

UNHCR actively participates in the coordination structures put in place with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Affairs as well as with other United Nations Agencies and advocates for the inclusion of refugees and asylum seekers in the preventive measures taken at country level and for them to fully access healthcare services they may require. UNHCR and its partners are coordinating with Tunisian Government to ensure the inclusion of persons of concern to UNHCR in their assistance programs.

Facing many similar challenges to UNHCR, NGO partners (the Tunisian Refugee Council, the Arab Institute for Human Rights and the Tunisian Association for Management and Social Stability) have reacted quickly to the new situation with a spirit of great solidarity and flexibility towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Shoreline Group: Why the Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting delay is a good thing

Brent crude futures have climbed since Friday on hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia will hold talks and eventually strike a deal to cut output. Ahead of the crucial meeting, Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Nigeria seeks to improve turnaround time for COVID-19 testing & results

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the federal government plans to engage insurers for special products for healthcare workers.
COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
