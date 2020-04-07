Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 06 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry would like to report that the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 13 samples. One of these tested positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has 10 confirmed cases, including one death.

The tenth patient is a 24-year-old-female resident of Harare who arrived from the United Kingdom two weeks ago. The local Rapid Response Team visited her home after receiving an alert call to assess the family, and samples were taken for COVID-19 testing. She is clinically stable and under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry would also like to report that all the 9 cases alive to date are being managed and recovering under self-isolation at home. The local health care workers continue to monitor and provide the essential clinical management and support for all the nine patients. Additionally, Geospatial systems are being utilised to map all the known contacts of these cases for active contact tracing.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to;

✓ frequently clean your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand-rub.

✓ cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing.

✓ maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from people who are coughing or sneezing.

✓ avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

For assistance, please call the COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

