Centurion Law Group Launches COVID-19 Legal Updates Series

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
CoronavirusReuters -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The series will provide an overview of the current state of affairs in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria and Zambia; Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com) continues to push its on demand legal service, Centurion Plus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centurion Law Group has launched a series of legal updates where it will be providing the latest updates and insights on in-country changes in legislations and regulations.

Centurion will focus on categories including employment, tax, immigration, corporate and general matters in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria and Zambia. The series which provides an overview of the current state of affairs in these countries can be accessed on the company’s website (www.CenturionLG.com) and is now available for free download in PDF format.

“While we continue to urge African governments to roll out measures that ensure that individuals and businesses are able to weather the Covic-19 pandemic with the least amount of distress, we have assumed the duty to progressively provide useful information on the potential impacts of this period, as well as the buffers that exist or are being deployed across the continent, said Zion Adeoye, Managing Director, Centurion Law Group. “We hope these updates will go some way in assisting businesses and individuals to prepare for the fallout of this pandemic and where necessary, our Centurion Plus lawyers are available to assist in real time,” he added

“In addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of African countries have made changes to operations in their key economic pillars,” said Anselmo Eworo, Partner, Centurion Law Group Equatorial Guinea. “As a pan-African law firm, it is our responsibility to ensure that beyond our clients and peers, the people on the ground are also aware and have access to this information. We hope this series can effectively communicate the latest developments in each sector.” He added.

About Centurion: Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com) is a pan-African corporate law conglomerate. Operating at the cutting edge of business practices today, Centurion stands ready to provide outsourced legal representation and a full suite of legal services to new, expanding and established corporations.

Across Africa, Centurion provides a service tailored to your operating environment, the nature and structure of your business, your level of risk tolerance, and your overall objectives. Our alternative billing arrangements provide our clients with a greater degree of certainty about their legal costs.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Coronavirus

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Videos

Access Bank: Demand for bond securities to persist

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s bond market opened the week with series of bilateral demand for various maturities across the curve. The securities with the most request was the 2023 and all the mid-tenured bonds. Ladi Belo, Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market....
Videos

Ibrahim Mayaki on AUDA-NEPAD’s COVID-19 response plan

CNBC Africa -
The African Union’s Development Agency-NEPAD says Africa has a window of opportunity to learn from the patterns, trends and experiences of high-risk countries that designed and implemented responses to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect populations from the socio-economic adverse impact. Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD joined CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Fifi Peters to share the agency’s response plan for COVID-19.
