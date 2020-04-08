APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Alarm grows in Africa as continent records its 10,000th case of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Some of the most vulnerable children and their families across Africa who depend on the informal economy for their livelihoods are and will increasingly be impacted by measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, Save the Children is warning, as the number of people on the continent infected with COVID-19 reached 10,000 yesterday.

Significant efforts are being made by African governments to respond to this growing pandemic, however the number of cases in Africa have been increasing exponentially since 13th March 2020, with the total caseload on the continent doubling from just over 5000 to 10,000 in the space of a week.

With South Sudan the latest country on the continent to confirm a case on Sunday, there remain just three African countries – Lesotho, Comoros and Sao Tome and Principe – who have yet to report a case of COVID-19.

Governments in the region are focusing on limiting the spread of the COVID-19 with increased restrictions, however, these measures disproportionately impact the poorest households, who depend on the informal economy for their already fragile livelihoods. Across the continent, unlike in many parts of the world, social security coverage in Africa is extremely limited or non-existent and largely confined to workers in the formal economy and their families. According to the International Labour Organisation, only 17.8 per cent of Africans receive at least one social protection cash benefit, and only about 10 per cent of the economically active population is covered by social security schemes.

Children and their families across Africa have already been struggling through a decade of climate shocks and regular food crisis, which have driven numbers of hunger crises across the continent. Save the Children is warning that as markets close and movement is restricted, many households will have less income to meet their basic needs, including food and fuel for cooking. The lack of income will have particularly dire consequences for the poorest households, who may be forced to choose between paying rent and feeding their children.

Families dependent on casual work are particularly vulnerable, as they cannot earn an income through working from home or self-isolating. Many of these families will need to rely on their savings to get by, and be forced to deplete whatever food, fuel and water stocks they have.

Save the Children’s Campaign and Advocacy Director for Africa, Eric Hazard, said:

“We’re extremely concerned that mounting financial pressures on families will increase food insecurity in communities already struggling to know where their next meal is coming from , which in turn will have a devastating impact on children. We know through experience that when families lose their incomes and have no social safety net, children become vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. As COVID-19 starts to impact on the economy, the loss of parental income and closure of schools may force many children to beg for food, take hazardous jobs to support their families, or families to split up in search of food, leaving children, especially girls alone, unprotected and exposed to violence, abuse, exploitation and at risk of child marriage.

“Local and donor governments and institutions need to act together and commit to stopping the pandemic in Africa and tackle the negative effects of restrictive measures on vulnerable populations’ livelihoods, and in doing so, sustain food security and access to health services, by integrating the needs of the most vulnerable in their response to the COVID-19.”

To protect a generation of children from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Save the Children has launched the largest appeal in its 100-year-history, aiming to raise $100 million to urgently keep children and their families safe during the global COVID-19 outbreak, the most serious threat to global health and security in modern times. The appeal will support its Agenda for Action – a five point plan for a coordinated community, national and global action on five fronts to avert a catastrophe that could affect the lives of millions of children.

Globally, Save the Children works with half a million community health workers in 44 countries to deliver vital health services – the agency aims to support them in recognising symptoms and preventing COVID-19 – and aims to train another 100,000 in the coming six months. It will work with local communities to deliver training and protective equipment so that prevention measures can be ramped up, and cases can be identified early, referred for treatment and where possible, isolated.

To support Save the Children’s global COVID-19 emergency appeal, click here.

According to the World Bank, there are 0.2 doctors per 1,000 people in Sub Saharan Africa – the equivalent of 1 doctor per 5,000 people. To protect a generation of children from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Save the Children has launched its Agenda for Action – a five point plan for a coordinated community, national and global action on five fronts to avert a catastrophe that could affect the lives of millions of children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Save the Children.

Previous articleGlobal leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19
Next articleCenturion Law Group Launches COVID-19 Legal Updates Series
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Read more
Videos

UBS Wealth on investment opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management say the near term disruption in the financial markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic presents potentially attractive entry points to the related longer-term themes.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Read more
Coronavirus

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sahel: Statement by Foreign Minister Maas on food aid for people in the Sahel region

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoFederal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (8 April) on the humanitarian situation in, and German food aid for, the Sahel region: In the Sahel region, more than five million people are at risk of starvation. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the food supply situation is likely to further deteriorate. Covid-19 puts those who are under- and malnourished at particular risk. To get food aid to the affected population in the Sahel, th
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Dodta group of companies donates 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards COVID-19 response in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Centurion Law Group Launches COVID-19 Legal Updates Series

APO Africa Press Office -
The series will provide an overview of the current state of affairs in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria and Zambia; Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com) continues to push its on demand legal service, Centurion Plus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centurion Law Group has launched a series of legal updates where it will be providing the latest updates and insights on in-country changes in legislations and regulati
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: A huge thank you to the heroes trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Over the past few months people’s energy, emotion and attention have been increasingly focused on coronavirus. These heroes are tirelessly trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19. A huge thank you! #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved