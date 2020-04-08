APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 cases top 10 000 in Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling

The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to more than 10 000 and caused more than 500 deaths. While the virus was slow to reach the continent compared to other parts of the world, infection has grown exponentially in recent weeks and continues to spread.

Reaching the continent through travellers returning from hotspots in Asia, Europe and the United States, Africa’s first COVID-19 case was recorded in Egypt on 14 February. Since then a total of 52 countries have reported cases. Initially, mainly confined to capital cities, a significant number of countries in Africa are now reporting cases in multiple provinces.  

“COVID-19 has the potential not only to cause thousands of deaths, but to also unleash economic and social devastation. Its spread beyond major cities means the opening of a new front in our fight against this virus,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.  “This requires a decentralised response, which is tailored to the local context. Communities need to be empowered, and provincial and district levels of government need to ensure they have the resources and expertise to respond to outbreaks locally.”

WHO is working with governments across Africa to scale up their capacities in critical response areas such as coordination, surveillance, testing, isolation, case management, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, and laboratory capacity. Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco,Tunisia and Nigeria have expanded national testing to multiple labs, allowing for decentralized testing. 

These combined measures will ensure the rapid identification of cases, the tracking down and quarantining of contacts and the isolation and treatment of patients. It is also crucial that people are provided with accurate information which will promote healthy behaviours. Protection of health workers is a vital component of the response and when governments implement physical distancing measures, the basic needs of people should be taken into account.

“Africa still has an opportunity to reduce and slow down disease transmission.  All countries must rapidly accelerate and scale up a comprehensive response to the pandemic, including an appropriate combination of proven public health and physical distancing measures.  Within that process, Member States should target effective control of the outbreak, but plan for the worst,” said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Early isolation of all cases, including mild cases, is one of the key control measures, along with early detection, early treatment and contact tracing.  Timely and accurate epidemiological data is one of the most important tools to inform and drive the response. We must protect our health care workers and ensure that they are appropriately equipped – they are on the front lines and need our unwavering support.  We owe them a great deal.”

There is concern about the impact of the pandemic on countries with fragile health systems and those experiencing complex emergencies. The international community should extend technical and financial support to these countries to enhance response capacities to minimize the spread of the outbreak. Some countries in Africa may not have adequate intensive care unit capacity such as beds, ventilators and trained personal.

It is critical that countries do all they can to prevent this outbreak from intensifying further. This means a strong public health response by every arm of government and every part of society. WHO is working across Africa to deliver essential equipment, train health workers, clinicians and public servants on how best to respond to COVID-19, and to tailor global guidance to challenging local contexts. We are also working to address global market failures and ensure a reliable and equitable distribution of essential supplies and equipment to low- and middle-income countries, including those in Africa. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleHow Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling
Next articleSouth Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa

CNBC Africa -
Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%

CNBC Africa -
The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
Read more
Videos

How African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Governments on the continents have put forward strict measures in an effort to fight coronavirus of which, the impact will be greatly felt across the economies. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have stressed on the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. Grant Harris, CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Reuters -
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update 07 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Cumulative Tests conducted - 392 COVID-19 Negative - 381 COVID-19 Positive - 11 COVID-19 Deaths - 2Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Kenya to hire 500 more doctors to combat coronavirus

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe shall be hiring 500 more doctors to help us combat the coronavirus menace.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: In the last 24 hours a total of 305 samples have been tested

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 305 samples, out of which seven people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. All the seven are Kenyans.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus: Morocco Draws on Funds Available under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn April 7, the Moroccan authorities purchased all available resources (about US$ 3 billion) under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) arrangement; The authorities will use funds purchased under the PLL to cope with the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and to maintain strong external buffers in a context of heightened uncertainties;The IMF remains closely engaged with the authorities to help them mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Morocco’s economy. The Morocca
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved