Coronavirus – Africa: European Investment Bank (EIB) Group contributes € 5.2 billion to EU response to Covid-19 outside European Union

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
CoronavirusReuters -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Accelerated financing and targeted technical assistance for partners in 100 countries as part of Team Europe response package; short-term support for health and business investment in Africa, Eastern and Southern Neighbourhood Countries, Western Balkans, Asia and Latin America; increased backing for business impacted by the pandemic.

The European Investment Bank Group, the bank of the European Union, today announced details of a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic outside the EU that will provide up to € 5.2 billion in the coming months. This financing is part of the Team Europe response and supported by guarantees from the EU budget. It will both strengthen urgent health investment and accelerate long-standing support for private sector investment that reflects financing needs in more than 100 countries around the world.

The immediate fast-tracked support will help to sustain jobs and livelihoods in sectors most threatened by the economic and social impact of the coronavirus, and will be followed by additional long-term health and business financing as needed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is already hitting many countries and will have profound economic consequences around the world. Many people will lose their jobs and livelihoods. Especially in vulnerable countries this crisis will destroy entrepreneurial networks and exacerbate existing debt distress. We urgently need to show that Europe is there for our partners when they need us. As part of Team Europe, the EU Bank will in the coming weeks identify and support new health and business investment outside the European Union. We will work in close partnership with the European Commission, EU member states, European development finance institutions and other multilateral financial institutions to ensure that public and private partners can better access finance essential to cope with the pandemic shock”, said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

Responding to immediate and medium-term needs in 100 countries

In recent days the EIB has been in contact with public and private sector clients in more than 100 countries of operation outside Europe to determine the most effective approach to enhance public health preparedness and business resilience, as part of the EIB’s longstanding support for sustainable and inclusive growth around the world.

This rapid response will be adapted to reflect the specific sector needs and new local challenges as the impact of the coronavirus continues to develop. The EIB will also provide technical assistance and share sector expertise to strengthen and enhance the impact of new investment.

Accelerating support for health and business investment and strengthening private sector resilience to the economic and social impact of the coronavirus

The EIB stands ready to accelerate about € one billion of disbursements on existing approved loans to help the health sector in countries outside of the EU  face the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to ensure that business activity can access immediate financing to counter cash flow and liquidity challenges.

Immediate support for longstanding global health sector clients will include support for new public health efforts, helping clients to refocus existing operations to tackle the health crisis and accelerating disbursement of approved private and public sector projects.

Reinforced support for the health sector will benefit from the EIB’s unique technical experience and financial expertise gained from more than € 30 billion of hospital, healthcare and health innovation investment across Europe and around the world in recent years.

Rapid identification of priority projects will be further enhanced by the EIB’s close existing cooperation with health ministries and health sector partners outside Europe.

The EIB’s response will also support enhanced access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, including through scaling up existing credit lines managed by local banks around the world.

The immediate response will focus on supporting companies in sectors most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and where production capacity is most exposed.

This will also help to reinforce the key role of local banks and financial institutions, including microfinance partners, whose local knowledge will be key for ensuring a successful long-term response.

Local and international corporates, SMEs, farmers and entrepreneurs around the world will benefit from the EIB’s private sector response.

Ensuring governments can better respond to the virus impact

Public sector investment in countries around the world is expected to be significantly challenged and constrained as a result of the coronavirus.

The EIB will work with public sector partners to increase concessional financing available for both health and business investment. This will include support for public services including health, regional trade and highly vulnerable sectors such as tourism and hospitality.

Fast-track financing will be available for countries where the EIB already operates. The initiative has been designed so that EIB financing can be supported by additional backing from international and European development finance partners.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
UBS Wealth on investment opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management say the near term disruption in the financial markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic presents potentially attractive entry points to the related longer-term themes.
COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
