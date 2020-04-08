Coronavirus – Africa: Outbreak Brief #12: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (31 March 2020), 518,122 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 34,452 new deaths have been reported globally. This is a 75% increase in cases reported. To date, a total of 1,211,961 COVID-19 cases and 67,666 (CFR 6%) related deaths have been reported worldwide. Six countries and territories, including four African countries, are reporting cases and 26 countries and territories, including seven African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases %) from the WHO reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 71,391 (6%), European Region 655,339 (54%), Region of the Americas 352,592 (29%), South-East Asia Region 8,828(0.7%) Western Pacific Region 113,234 (9%). For more detailed information on cases and deaths being reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO daily situation reports.

As of 3 pm EAT 7 April 2020, a total of 10,086 COVID-19 cases and 487 (CFR 5%) deaths have been reported in 52 African countries. Out of 52 Member States that have reported cases, 41 have local transmission and 9 have imported cases only. Since the last brief, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 91% (4,799 cases). The five countries in Africa with the highest cumulative number of cases (proportion of reported cases in Africa) are South Africa 1,686 (17%), Algeria 1,423 (14%), Egypt 1,322 (13%), Morocco 1,120 (11%) and Cameroon 650 (6%). See Table 1 for the full list of countries in Africa reporting cases, deaths, and COVID-19 recoveries in addition to transmission type being reported. Africa CDC is working with all affected countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested.

Table 1. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Africa6 31 March – 7 April 2020, 1pm EAT

Country

No. of cases (new)

No. of deaths (new)

No. of recovered

Transmission Type7

Central Region

950 (663)

33 (16)

34

Burundi

3 (3)

–

–

Local Transmission

Cameroon

650 (508)

9 (1)

17

Local Transmission

Central African Republic

9 (3)

–

3

Local Transmission

Chad

9 (2)

–

1

Imported Transmission

Congo

49 (30)

5 (5)

2

Local Transmission

DRC

180 (97)

18 (10)

9

Local Transmission

Equatorial Guinea

16 (2)

–

1

Local Transmission

Gabon

30 (14)

1 (0)

1

Local Transmission

Sao Tome and Principe

4 (4)

–

–

Under Investigation

Eastern Region

861 (415)

18 (11)

37

Djibouti

90 (64)

–

9

Local Transmission

Eritrea

31 (16)

–

–

Local Transmission

Ethiopia

44 (19)

2 (2)

4

Local Transmission

Kenya

158 (108)

6 (5)

4

Local Transmission

Madagascar

82 (36)

–

2

Local Transmission

Mauritius

244 (101)

7 (4)

7

Local Transmission

Rwanda

105 (35)

–

4

Local Transmission

Seychelles

11 (1)

–

–

Imported Transmission

Somalia

7 (4)

–

1

Local Transmission

South Sudan

1 (1)

–

–

Under Investigation

Sudan

12 (6)

2 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Tanzania

24 (5)

1 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Uganda

52 (19)

–

–

Local Transmission

Northern Region

4,485 (2,318)

362 (244)

437

Algeria

1,423 (841)

173 (138)

90

Local Transmission

Egypt

1,322 (666)

85 (44)

259

Local Transmission

Libya

18 (10)

1 (1)

–

Local Transmission

Mauritania

6 (3)

1 (1)

2

Imported Transmission

Morocco

1,120 (564)

80 (47)

81

Local Transmission

Tunisia

596 (234)

22 (13)

5

Local Transmission

Southern Region

1,798 (391)

17 (12)

59

Angola

16 (9)

2 (0)

2

Imported Transmission

Botswana

6 (3)

1 (1)

–

Imported Transmission

Eswatini

10 (1)

–

3

Local Transmission

Malawi

5 (5)

–

–

Local Transmission

Mozambique

10 (2)

–

1

Local Transmission

Namibia

16 (5)

–

3

Local Transmission

South Africa

1,668 (360)

12 (10)

45

Local Transmission

Zambia

39 (4)

1 (1)

5

Local Transmission

Zimbabwe

10 (2)

1 (0)

–

Local Transmission

Western Region

1,992 (1,012)

57 (32)

348

Benin

26 (20)

1 (1)

5

Local Transmission

Burkina Faso

345 (118)

18 (6)

108

Local Transmission

Cape Verde

7 (1)

1 (0)

–

Imported Transmission

Côte d’Ivoire

245 (155)

3 (2)

41

Local Transmission

Gambia

4 (0)

1 (0)

2

Imported Transmission

Ghana

287 (135)

5 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Guinea

121 (105)

–

5

Local Transmission

Guinea-Bissau

18 (16)

–

–

Imported Transmission

Liberia

14 (11)

3 (3)

3

Local Transmission

Mali

47 (29)

5 (4)

5

Local Transmission

Niger

253 (235)

10 (9)

26

Local Transmission

Nigeria

238 (107)

5 (3)

35

Local Transmission

Senegal

226 (51)

2 (2)

92

Local Transmission

Sierra Leone

6 (5)

–

–

Imported Transmission

Togo

58 (24)

3 (2)

23

Local Transmission

Total

10,086 (5,287)

487 (315)

915

NEW Africa CDC Response Activities:

Surveillance:

1. AFTCOR’s weekly surveillance technical working group met on 1 April 2020 to strategize on innovative ways to provide remote technical capacity and improved policy recommendations to Member States, backed up by Member State data, in this era of closed borders and restricted movement.

2. Africa CDC will start holding weekly disease surveillance webinars on priority topics, like early detection and containment of COVID-19 cases, to support technical teams within the AU Member States’ ministries and governments. The English and French Webinar will launch this week on Wednesday (8 April) and Friday (10 April), respectively.

Healthcare Preparedness

1. Africa CDC initiated a continent-wide network of clinicians, who met for the first time on 9 March 2020 and has been holding weekly webinars including ~300 clinicians from across the continent. The next webinar is scheduled for 9 April 2020.

2. Africa CDC will be engaging selected Member States to support national & subnational level case management training.

3. Africa CDC is collecting information on Intensive Care Units capacity across the continent to guide our support to Member States.

4. Africa CDC is mapping the ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials and research initiatives on the continent.

5. Africa CDC is working with partners to build Member States infection prevention and control (IPC) capacity via an online platform.

6. In-country IPC step-down training is being supported by Africa CDC.

Recommendations for Member States:

1. All Member States should enhance their surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI)8 and to carefully review any unusual patterns of SARI or pneumonia cases. Examples of enhanced surveillance include:

a. Adding questions about travel and testing for coronaviruses to existing influenza surveillance systems;

b. Notifying healthcare facilities to immediately inform local public health officials about persons who meet the case definition for SARI and/or have recent travel or contact history with someone who has traveled to a country with local transmission.

2. Member States that receive direct or connecting flights from affected countries should screen incoming passengers for severe respiratory illness and a history of recent travel to any country/area or territory reporting local transmission. Member States should be prepared to expand questions about recent travel to additional countries as the outbreak evolves.

3. Notify WHO and Africa CDC immediately if suspected or confirmed cases of infection with novel coronavirus are identified. Africa CDC should be notified by emailing [email protected]

4. Provide guidance to the general public about seeking immediate medical care and informing healthcare providers about recent travel or contact history in anyone who develops symptoms of severe respiratory illness.

