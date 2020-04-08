Coronavirus – Africa: Outbreak Brief #12: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (31 March 2020), 518,122 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 34,452 new deaths have been reported globally. This is a 75% increase in cases reported. To date, a total of 1,211,961 COVID-19 cases and 67,666 (CFR 6%) related deaths have been reported worldwide. Six countries and territories, including four African countries, are reporting cases and 26 countries and territories, including seven African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases %) from the WHO reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 71,391 (6%), European Region 655,339 (54%), Region of the Americas 352,592 (29%), South-East Asia Region 8,828(0.7%) Western Pacific Region 113,234 (9%). For more detailed information on cases and deaths being reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO daily situation reports.
As of 3 pm EAT 7 April 2020, a total of 10,086 COVID-19 cases and 487 (CFR 5%) deaths have been reported in 52 African countries. Out of 52 Member States that have reported cases, 41 have local transmission and 9 have imported cases only. Since the last brief, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 91% (4,799 cases). The five countries in Africa with the highest cumulative number of cases (proportion of reported cases in Africa) are South Africa 1,686 (17%), Algeria 1,423 (14%), Egypt 1,322 (13%), Morocco 1,120 (11%) and Cameroon 650 (6%). See Table 1 for the full list of countries in Africa reporting cases, deaths, and COVID-19 recoveries in addition to transmission type being reported. Africa CDC is working with all affected countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested.
Table 1. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Africa6 31 March – 7 April 2020, 1pm EAT
Country
No. of cases (new)
No. of deaths (new)
No. of recovered
Transmission Type7
Central Region
950 (663)
33 (16)
34
Burundi
3 (3)
–
–
Local Transmission
Cameroon
650 (508)
9 (1)
17
Local Transmission
Central African Republic
9 (3)
–
3
Local Transmission
Chad
9 (2)
–
1
Imported Transmission
Congo
49 (30)
5 (5)
2
Local Transmission
DRC
180 (97)
18 (10)
9
Local Transmission
Equatorial Guinea
16 (2)
–
1
Local Transmission
Gabon
30 (14)
1 (0)
1
Local Transmission
Sao Tome and Principe
4 (4)
–
–
Under Investigation
Eastern Region
861 (415)
18 (11)
37
Djibouti
90 (64)
–
9
Local Transmission
Eritrea
31 (16)
–
–
Local Transmission
Ethiopia
44 (19)
2 (2)
4
Local Transmission
Kenya
158 (108)
6 (5)
4
Local Transmission
Madagascar
82 (36)
–
2
Local Transmission
Mauritius
244 (101)
7 (4)
7
Local Transmission
Rwanda
105 (35)
–
4
Local Transmission
Seychelles
11 (1)
–
–
Imported Transmission
Somalia
7 (4)
–
1
Local Transmission
South Sudan
1 (1)
–
–
Under Investigation
Sudan
12 (6)
2 (0)
3
Local Transmission
Tanzania
24 (5)
1 (0)
3
Local Transmission
Uganda
52 (19)
–
–
Local Transmission
Northern Region
4,485 (2,318)
362 (244)
437
Algeria
1,423 (841)
173 (138)
90
Local Transmission
Egypt
1,322 (666)
85 (44)
259
Local Transmission
Libya
18 (10)
1 (1)
–
Local Transmission
Mauritania
6 (3)
1 (1)
2
Imported Transmission
Morocco
1,120 (564)
80 (47)
81
Local Transmission
Tunisia
596 (234)
22 (13)
5
Local Transmission
Southern Region
1,798 (391)
17 (12)
59
Angola
16 (9)
2 (0)
2
Imported Transmission
Botswana
6 (3)
1 (1)
–
Imported Transmission
Eswatini
10 (1)
–
3
Local Transmission
Malawi
5 (5)
–
–
Local Transmission
Mozambique
10 (2)
–
1
Local Transmission
Namibia
16 (5)
–
3
Local Transmission
South Africa
1,668 (360)
12 (10)
45
Local Transmission
Zambia
39 (4)
1 (1)
5
Local Transmission
Zimbabwe
10 (2)
1 (0)
–
Local Transmission
Western Region
1,992 (1,012)
57 (32)
348
Benin
26 (20)
1 (1)
5
Local Transmission
Burkina Faso
345 (118)
18 (6)
108
Local Transmission
Cape Verde
7 (1)
1 (0)
–
Imported Transmission
Côte d’Ivoire
245 (155)
3 (2)
41
Local Transmission
Gambia
4 (0)
1 (0)
2
Imported Transmission
Ghana
287 (135)
5 (0)
3
Local Transmission
Guinea
121 (105)
–
5
Local Transmission
Guinea-Bissau
18 (16)
–
–
Imported Transmission
Liberia
14 (11)
3 (3)
3
Local Transmission
Mali
47 (29)
5 (4)
5
Local Transmission
Niger
253 (235)
10 (9)
26
Local Transmission
Nigeria
238 (107)
5 (3)
35
Local Transmission
Senegal
226 (51)
2 (2)
92
Local Transmission
Sierra Leone
6 (5)
–
–
Imported Transmission
Togo
58 (24)
3 (2)
23
Local Transmission
Total
10,086 (5,287)
487 (315)
915
NEW Africa CDC Response Activities:
Surveillance:
1. AFTCOR’s weekly surveillance technical working group met on 1 April 2020 to strategize on innovative ways to provide remote technical capacity and improved policy recommendations to Member States, backed up by Member State data, in this era of closed borders and restricted movement.
2. Africa CDC will start holding weekly disease surveillance webinars on priority topics, like early detection and containment of COVID-19 cases, to support technical teams within the AU Member States’ ministries and governments. The English and French Webinar will launch this week on Wednesday (8 April) and Friday (10 April), respectively.
Healthcare Preparedness
1. Africa CDC initiated a continent-wide network of clinicians, who met for the first time on 9 March 2020 and has been holding weekly webinars including ~300 clinicians from across the continent. The next webinar is scheduled for 9 April 2020.
2. Africa CDC will be engaging selected Member States to support national & subnational level case management training.
3. Africa CDC is collecting information on Intensive Care Units capacity across the continent to guide our support to Member States.
4. Africa CDC is mapping the ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials and research initiatives on the continent.
5. Africa CDC is working with partners to build Member States infection prevention and control (IPC) capacity via an online platform.
6. In-country IPC step-down training is being supported by Africa CDC.
Recommendations for Member States:
1. All Member States should enhance their surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI)8 and to carefully review any unusual patterns of SARI or pneumonia cases. Examples of enhanced surveillance include:
a. Adding questions about travel and testing for coronaviruses to existing influenza surveillance systems;
b. Notifying healthcare facilities to immediately inform local public health officials about persons who meet the case definition for SARI and/or have recent travel or contact history with someone who has traveled to a country with local transmission.
2. Member States that receive direct or connecting flights from affected countries should screen incoming passengers for severe respiratory illness and a history of recent travel to any country/area or territory reporting local transmission. Member States should be prepared to expand questions about recent travel to additional countries as the outbreak evolves.
3. Notify WHO and Africa CDC immediately if suspected or confirmed cases of infection with novel coronavirus are identified. Africa CDC should be notified by emailing [email protected]
4. Provide guidance to the general public about seeking immediate medical care and informing healthcare providers about recent travel or contact history in anyone who develops symptoms of severe respiratory illness.
