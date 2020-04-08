APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Outbreak Brief #12: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Outbreak Update: Since the last brief (31 March 2020), 518,122 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases and 34,452 new deaths have been reported globally. This is a 75% increase in cases reported. To date, a total of 1,211,961 COVID-19 cases and 67,666 (CFR 6%) related deaths have been reported worldwide. Six countries and territories, including four African countries, are reporting cases and 26 countries and territories, including seven African countries, are reporting deaths for the first time this week. The distribution of cumulative cases (proportion of global cases %) from the WHO reporting regions (excluding Africa) are as follows: Eastern Mediterranean Region 71,391 (6%), European Region 655,339 (54%), Region of the Americas 352,592 (29%), South-East Asia Region 8,828(0.7%) Western Pacific Region 113,234 (9%). For more detailed information on cases and deaths being reported outside of Africa, refer to the WHO daily situation reports.

Download document – https://bit.ly/2XiQT2I

Download document – https://bit.ly/3e31GnD

As of 3 pm EAT 7 April 2020, a total of 10,086 COVID-19 cases and 487 (CFR 5%) deaths have been reported in 52 African countries. Out of 52 Member States that have reported cases, 41 have local transmission and 9 have imported cases only. Since the last brief, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 91% (4,799 cases). The five countries in Africa with the highest cumulative number of cases (proportion of reported cases in Africa) are South Africa 1,686 (17%), Algeria 1,423 (14%), Egypt 1,322 (13%), Morocco 1,120 (11%) and Cameroon 650 (6%). See Table 1 for the full list of countries in Africa reporting cases, deaths, and COVID-19 recoveries in addition to transmission type being reported. Africa CDC is working with all affected countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested.

Table 1. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Africa6 31 March – 7 April 2020, 1pm EAT

Country

No. of cases (new)

No. of deaths (new)

No. of recovered

Transmission Type7

Central Region

950 (663)

33 (16)

34

Burundi

3 (3)

Local Transmission

Cameroon

650 (508)

9 (1)

17

Local Transmission

Central African Republic

9 (3)

3

Local Transmission

Chad

9 (2)

1

Imported Transmission

Congo

49 (30)

5 (5)

2

Local Transmission

DRC

180 (97)

18 (10)

9

Local Transmission

Equatorial Guinea

16 (2)

1

Local Transmission

Gabon

30 (14)

1 (0)

1

Local Transmission

Sao Tome and Principe

4 (4)

Under Investigation

Eastern Region

861 (415)

18 (11)

37

Djibouti

90 (64)

9

Local Transmission

Eritrea

31 (16)

Local Transmission

Ethiopia

44 (19)

2 (2)

4

Local Transmission

Kenya

158 (108)

6 (5)

4

Local Transmission

Madagascar

82 (36)

2

Local Transmission

Mauritius

244 (101)

7 (4)

7

Local Transmission

Rwanda

105 (35)

4

Local Transmission

Seychelles

11 (1)

Imported Transmission

Somalia

7 (4)

1

Local Transmission

South Sudan

1 (1)

Under Investigation

Sudan

12 (6)

2 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Tanzania

24 (5)

1 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Uganda

52 (19)

Local Transmission

Northern Region

4,485 (2,318)

362 (244)

437

Algeria

1,423 (841)

173 (138)

90

Local Transmission

Egypt

1,322 (666)

85 (44)

259

Local Transmission

Libya

18 (10)

1 (1)

Local Transmission

Mauritania

6 (3)

1 (1)

2

Imported Transmission

Morocco

1,120 (564)

80 (47)

81

Local Transmission

Tunisia

596 (234)

22 (13)

5

Local Transmission

Southern Region

1,798 (391)

17 (12)

59

Angola

16 (9)

2 (0)

2

Imported Transmission

Botswana

6 (3)

1 (1)

Imported Transmission

Eswatini

10 (1)

3

Local Transmission

Malawi

5 (5)

Local Transmission

Mozambique

10 (2)

1

Local Transmission

Namibia

16 (5)

3

Local Transmission

South Africa

1,668 (360)

12 (10)

45

Local Transmission

Zambia

39 (4)

1 (1)

5

Local Transmission

Zimbabwe

10 (2)

1 (0)

Local Transmission

Western Region

1,992 (1,012)

57 (32)

348

Benin

26 (20)

1 (1)

5

Local Transmission

Burkina Faso

345 (118)

18 (6)

108

Local Transmission

Cape Verde

7 (1)

1 (0)

Imported Transmission

Côte d’Ivoire

245 (155)

3 (2)

41

Local Transmission

Gambia

4 (0)

1 (0)

2

Imported Transmission

Ghana

287 (135)

5 (0)

3

Local Transmission

Guinea

121 (105)

5

Local Transmission

Guinea-Bissau

18 (16)

Imported Transmission

Liberia

14 (11)

3 (3)

3

Local Transmission

Mali

47 (29)

5 (4)

5

Local Transmission

Niger

253 (235)

10 (9)

26

Local Transmission

Nigeria

238 (107)

5 (3)

35

Local Transmission

Senegal

226 (51)

2 (2)

92

Local Transmission

Sierra Leone

6 (5)

Imported Transmission

Togo

58 (24)

3 (2)

23

Local Transmission

Total

10,086 (5,287)

487 (315)

915

NEW Africa CDC Response Activities:

Surveillance:

1. AFTCOR’s weekly surveillance technical working group met on 1 April 2020 to strategize on innovative ways to provide remote technical capacity and improved policy recommendations to Member States, backed up by Member State data, in this era of closed borders and restricted movement.

2. Africa CDC will start holding weekly disease surveillance webinars on priority topics, like early detection and containment of COVID-19 cases, to support technical teams within the AU Member States’ ministries and governments. The English and French Webinar will launch this week on Wednesday (8 April) and Friday (10 April), respectively.

Healthcare Preparedness

1. Africa CDC initiated a continent-wide network of clinicians, who met for the first time on 9 March 2020 and has been holding weekly webinars including ~300 clinicians from across the continent. The next webinar is scheduled for 9 April 2020.

2. Africa CDC will be engaging selected Member States to support national & subnational level case management training.

3. Africa CDC is collecting information on Intensive Care Units capacity across the continent to guide our support to Member States.

4. Africa CDC is mapping the ongoing COVID-19 clinical trials and research initiatives on the continent.

5. Africa CDC is working with partners to build Member States infection prevention and control (IPC) capacity via an online platform.

6. In-country IPC step-down training is being supported by Africa CDC.

Recommendations for Member States:

1. All Member States should enhance their surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI)8 and to carefully review any unusual patterns of SARI or pneumonia cases. Examples of enhanced surveillance include:

a. Adding questions about travel and testing for coronaviruses to existing influenza surveillance systems;

b. Notifying healthcare facilities to immediately inform local public health officials about persons who meet the case definition for SARI and/or have recent travel or contact history with someone who has traveled to a country with local transmission.

2. Member States that receive direct or connecting flights from affected countries should screen incoming passengers for severe respiratory illness and a history of recent travel to any country/area or territory reporting local transmission. Member States should be prepared to expand questions about recent travel to additional countries as the outbreak evolves.

3. Notify WHO and Africa CDC immediately if suspected or confirmed cases of infection with novel coronavirus are identified. Africa CDC should be notified by emailing [email protected]

4. Provide guidance to the general public about seeking immediate medical care and informing healthcare providers about recent travel or contact history in anyone who develops symptoms of severe respiratory illness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleSMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown
Next articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: The Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

20200408_MarcGwamaka

CNBC Africa -
Read more
Videos

Mail & Guardian faces tough times amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Like many businesses in South Africa who are currently struggling to keep the lights on and mouths fed, one of South Africa’s most acclaimed and trusted news media source the Mail and Guardian is currently being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. Mail & Guardian editor, Khadija Patel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SA hotel group offers COVID-19 isolation facilities as hospitality industry faces grim outlook

CNBC Africa -
The Capital Hotels and Apartments in partnership with Discovery Health has launched isolation and recovery facilities at The Capital Empire hotel in Sandton to help those who wish to isolate themselves away from their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How Rwanda’s private sector is dealing with COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
With over 100 COVID-19 cases, Rwanda is one of the countries in which the outbreak has caused significant disruptions to the economy. We seek to understand how the private sector is coping with the situation and its contribution in overcoming it. Spokesperson of the Private Sector Federation Rwanda, Theoneste Ntagengerwa spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: Cash Donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M towards the COVID-19...

APO Africa Press Office -
The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. #STAYSAFEUGDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoConsidering the gravity of the COVID-19, the Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution. PM Abiy Ahmed Ali calls upon all to follow the ensuing measures that will further define the SOE. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams regrets breaching Coronavus COVID-19 lockdown rules

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMinister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, would like to convey an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the National Command Centre and the South African society at large for breaching lockdown rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. President Ramaphosa and Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams met yesterday after a photo was circulated on social media showing the Minister at the home of Mr Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown and social distancin
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Sixth Press Briefing on Coronavirus Disease Outbreak

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWhat:The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has spread to almost all countries and claimed over 70,000 lives worldwide. More than 9000 cases have been reported in 51 African countries, with over 400 deaths. Africa CDC is supporting African Union Member States in responding to the outbreak. This briefing will provide updated information from Member States and the supported being provided by Africa CDC and other partners. Speaker: Dr John Nkengasong, Director, Africa CDC When:Th
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved