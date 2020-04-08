Coronavirus – Cameroon: Cameroon has recorded 43 patients cured from COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Public Health hereby informs the general public that to date, our country has recorded 43 patients cured from COVID-19 namely, 11 at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital, 17 at the Yaounde General Hospital, 9 at the Jamot Hospital and 6 at the Yaounde Central Hospital. Other patients are currently being monitored and may be declared healed following a negative result to the test.

The Minister uses this opportunity, at a time when the world is celebrating the World Health Day under the theme “Support nurses and midwives”, to express his heartfelt and warmest congratulations to all members of the whole health professionals family in Cameroon for their professionalism. Moreover, he equally welcomes the measures taken by the President of the Republic, H.E Paul BIYA, and made public by the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

The Minister of Public Health reminds everyone of the absolute need to respect the basic hygiene rules as well as barrier measures and to protect others given that unfortunately, the country has recorded 27 new positive cases to COVID-19.

