Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency

By Africa Press Office

Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution. PM Abiy Ahmed Ali calls upon all to follow the ensuing measures that will further define the SOE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia.

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling

The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Coronavirus – Nigeria: FG confirms 254 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

The Honorable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has confirmed 254 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. He affirmed this at the Presidential Task Force Briefing on 8th April, 2020, stating that Lagos remained the epicenter with 130, 50 cases in FCT, 20 in Osun, 11 in Edo, 11 in Oyo, 6 in Bauchi, 5 each in Akwa Ibom and Kaduna, 4 in Ogun, 2 each in Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers and 1 each in Benue, Delta, Katsina and Ondo. The increase in Osun he said was due to
Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on The Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health confirms one (1) case of COVID-19 in Uganda out of the total of 214 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). So far, a cumulative of 3,524 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda now stands at 53. The confirmed case is a 36 year old Ugandan female, from Wakiso District who travelled from China on 21' March, 2020 and was under institutional quarantine. She did not have any symptoms .
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update: 08 April 2020

The Ministry would like to report that today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 18 samples. All of them tested negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has eleven confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Ministry however would like to report that the ninth patient deceased today under admission in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Wilkins Hospital. He was a 50­year-old male resident of Harare, who had travelled to the United Kingdom and returned home on
Coronavirus – South Africa: As at today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 1845

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 782 WESTERN CAPE 495 KWAZULU — NATAL 354 FREE STATE 88 EASTERN CAPE 45 LIMPOPO 21 MPUMALANGA 21
