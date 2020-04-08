Coronavirus – Kenya: A huge thank you to the heroes trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over the past few months people’s energy, emotion and attention have been increasingly focused on coronavirus.

These heroes are tirelessly trying to treat, screen and to prevent COVID-19.

A huge thank you!

#KomeshaCorona

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo