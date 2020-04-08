Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Sensitization at Embu Town Children Rescue Centre

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Chief Public Health Promotion Officer, Embu takes lead in COVID-19 sensitization at Embu town children rescue centre.
Key health issues addressed included importance of hand hygiene, social distancing & menstrual hygiene for girls.
#KomeshaCorona
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo