Coronavirus – Libya: Over 200,000 Libyans Displaced Amid Fighting as COVID-19 Threat Increases

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
VideosCNBC Africa -

Safaricom, Vodacom partner to grow M-pesa across Africa

Safaricom and Vodacom recently announced the completion of the acquisition of the M-pesa brand as well as product development and support services from Vodafone through a newly created joint venture. This move is expected to accelerate M-pesa's growth in Africa. Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Safaricom Chief Officer for Financial Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
More than 200,000 people have been displaced in the year since conflict reignited in Libya according to new data compiled by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Tripoli accounts for approximately 150,000 of recorded new displacements, but people were also forced to leave their homes in other conflict-affected areas in the country, including Murzuq, Sirt and Abu Gurayn.

  Hostilities continue unabated in the capital Tripoli this week, damaging civilian infrastructure, including one of the few functioning health facilities in the city, Al Khadra hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated. A health worker was also injured in Monday’s attack.   “A year into the conflict, the humanitarian situation in Libya has never been worse,” said IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda. “The needs have never been greater and the conditions have never been more challenging. Despite calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, the fighting continues amid serious fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.”   Since April 2019, the conflict have caused widespread damage to health facilities and other infrastructure in the capital, leaving tens of thousands of internally displaced Libyan families and migrants, some of whom are detained, in very difficult living conditions. Most of these vulnerable people are living in overcrowded accommodations with limited access to health services, at constant risk of shelling.    The security situation is increasing humanitarian needs and making it more difficult for aid workers to reach vulnerable populations. Security challenges are now coupled with grave health concerns posed by the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially in detention centres. Libya recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 24. Twenty people have so far tested positive.   While at least 1,500 people are in detention in Libya, thousands of others remain in the hands of smugglers and traffickers in even worse conditions where humanitarian aid cannot reach them.    IOM reiterates that civilian lives must be protected and safe passage provided to those fleeing conflict and to allow humanitarian workers access, especially amid the fast-spreading global pandemic.    All vulnerable populations must be included in the health response and measures taken to curb the spreading of COVID-19, including prevention, testing and treatment.    IOM has been conducting regular regular disinfection and fumigation campaigns in detention centres and disembarkation points and providing hygiene items to detained migrants. These efforts are coupled with awareness raising and health education sessions conducted for migrants and displaced people. Through its mobile clinic, IOM medical teams continue to provide emergency and primary health assistance, including screenings for COVID-19 symptoms.   

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Videos

Bank of Uganda slashes key interest rate to 8%

CNBC Africa -
The Bank of Uganda has reduced its key interest rate by one percentage point to 8 per cent in efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analyst Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa to discuss movements shaping the Ugandan market.
Videos

How African economies can survive the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Governments on the continents have put forward strict measures in an effort to fight coronavirus of which, the impact will be greatly felt across the economies. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have stressed on the need to provide debt relief to developing countries. Grant Harris, CEO, Harris Partners LLC joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Reuters -
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos

Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Coronavirus – Kenya: In the last 24 hours a total of 305 samples have been tested

APO Africa Press Office -
In the last 24 hours, we have tested a total of 305 samples, out of which seven people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. All the seven are Kenyans.
Coronavirus: Morocco Draws on Funds Available under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
On April 7, the Moroccan authorities purchased all available resources (about US$ 3 billion) under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) arrangement; The authorities will use funds purchased under the PLL to cope with the social and economic impact of COVID-19 and to maintain strong external buffers in a context of heightened uncertainties;The IMF remains closely engaged with the authorities to help them mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Morocco's economy.
Coronavirus – Sahel: Statement by Foreign Minister Maas on food aid for people in the Sahel region

APO Africa Press Office -
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (8 April) on the humanitarian situation in, and German food aid for, the Sahel region: In the Sahel region, more than five million people are at risk of starvation. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the food supply situation is likely to further deteriorate. Covid-19 puts those who are under- and malnourished at particular risk. To get food aid to the affected population in the Sahel, th
Coronavirus – Uganda: Dodta group of companies donates 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards COVID-19 response in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties.
