Coronavirus – Nigeria: Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

