Coronavirus – Rwanda: Rwanda Top Officials skip April Salaries for COVID-19 fight

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Top Rwandan Officials will not get their April salaries in one of the drastic measures the Government has enforced to raise funds for social protection programmes aimed for the most vulnerable in the community.

Rwanda has implemented a strict lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus, which has forced many low-income earners and unemployed people to struggle to get food and other basic necessities.

The country has confirmed 104 Coronavirus infections to date, the second-highest number in the region after Kenya which has 158 cases. Four patients were released from hospital on Sunday.

“In the context of the fight against COVID-19, and in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans, the Government of Rwanda has decided, over and above ongoing social protection initiatives, that all Cabinet Members, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Public Institutions and other Senior Officials shall forfeit one month's salary (April),” Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said in a statement released on Sunday.

Those who will not get their April pay are 34 Cabinet Members, 26 Senators, 106 Members of Parliament, and hundreds of Heads of Public Institutions – who earn an average of Rwf2 million (about $2,140) per month.

This is likely to generate close to $1 million to be used to combat effects of Coronavirus on the vulnerable.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania Tel Aviv, Israel.Media filesDownload logo