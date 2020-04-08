APO
Updated:

Coronavirus : Rwanda: Rwanda Update COVID-19 (07 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

No new CoVID_19 case was identified today, out of 806 samples tested. The total remains a hundred and five confirmed cases (105), of whom seven (7) have recovered, and been discharged.

All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1,5 meter).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080, or contact a medical professional.

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: Cash Donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M towards the COVID-19 response
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported across 52 countries in Africa
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigerian markets await DMO April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Traders say Nigeria’s April bond auction may not hold on the back of Nigeria's 14-day lockdown but adds that the Debt Management Office would keep paying this month’s coupons. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Read more
Videos

UBS Wealth on investment opportunities amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management say the near term disruption in the financial markets as a result of the coronavirus pandemic presents potentially attractive entry points to the related longer-term themes.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

CNBC Africa -
The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
Read more
Coronavirus

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sahel: Statement by Foreign Minister Maas on food aid for people in the Sahel region

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoFederal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued the following statement today (8 April) on the humanitarian situation in, and German food aid for, the Sahel region: In the Sahel region, more than five million people are at risk of starvation. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the food supply situation is likely to further deteriorate. Covid-19 puts those who are under- and malnourished at particular risk. To get food aid to the affected population in the Sahel, th
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Dodta group of companies donates 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards COVID-19 response in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Centurion Law Group Launches COVID-19 Legal Updates Series

APO Africa Press Office -
The series will provide an overview of the current state of affairs in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Mauritius, Ghana, Cameroon, Angola, Nigeria and Zambia; Centurion (https://CenturionLG.com) continues to push its on demand legal service, Centurion Plus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centurion Law Group has launched a series of legal updates where it will be providing the latest updates and insights on in-country changes in legislations and regulati
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Alarm grows in Africa as continent records its 10,000th case of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSome of the most vulnerable children and their families across Africa who depend on the informal economy for their livelihoods are and will increasingly be impacted by measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, Save the Children is warning, as the number of people on the continent infected with COVID-19 reached 10,000 yesterday. Significant efforts are being made by African governments to respond to this growing pandemic, however the number of cases in Africa have been inc
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved