Coronavirus – South Africa: As at today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 1845

Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

South Africa's Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

782

WESTERN CAPE

495

KWAZULU — NATAL

354

FREE STATE

88

EASTERN CAPE

45

LIMPOPO

21

MPUMALANGA

21

NORTH WEST

15

NORTHERN CAPE

13

UNALLOCATED

11

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from our last report.

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

Today we are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.

NO.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

1

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

48

2

FREE STATE

MALE

85

3

GAUTENG

MALE

79

4

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

46

5

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

74

6

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

63

7

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

81

8

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

80

9

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

80

10

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

82

11

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

86

12

WESTERN CAPE

MALE

57

13

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

60

14

FREE STATE

MALE

55

15

FREE STATE

MALE

77

16

GAUTENG

MALE

49

17

GAUTENG

MALE

52

18

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

70

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Videos

COVID-19: Moody's downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

CNBC Africa -
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
International News

How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling

CNBC -
The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

CNBC Africa -
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
