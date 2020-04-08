Coronavirus – South Africa: Treasury calls on compliant suppliers to provide Coronavirus COVID-19 commodities

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Due to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, the National Treasury in support of the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) calls on all compliant, particularly local, suppliers providing commodities listed below to direct their offers to the PMO set up for this purpose. The submissions will be assessed by the support team responsible for coordinating the process, exclusively for the identified commodities.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) descriptions:

Disposable aprons Protective surgical gowns Protective eyewear Surgical gloves Overshoes Protective hoods Biohazard bags Ventilators Alcohol-Cleaning, disinfectants – clinical Venturi mask

Detailed information should be provided for the above items and submitted directly to the email [email protected]

The submission should include the following information:

Supplier name, Company registration, Central Supplier Database number (CSD), Indication of products that can be supplied.

National Treasury continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers. Suppliers are advised to always first verify with relevant departments before supplying any goods.

The submission through this process does not in any manner or form waive the requirements for compliance outlined in the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

Issued by: National Treasury

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.