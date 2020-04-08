APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Treasury calls on compliant suppliers to provide Coronavirus COVID-19 commodities

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Due to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, the National Treasury in support of the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) calls on all compliant, particularly local, suppliers providing commodities listed below to direct their offers to the PMO set up for this purpose. The submissions will be assessed by the support team responsible for coordinating the process, exclusively for the identified commodities.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) descriptions:

Disposable aprons Protective surgical gowns Protective eyewear Surgical gloves Overshoes Protective hoods Biohazard bags Ventilators Alcohol-Cleaning, disinfectants – clinical Venturi mask

Detailed information should be provided for the above items and submitted directly to the email [email protected]

The submission should include the following information:

Supplier name, Company registration, Central Supplier Database number (CSD), Indication of products that can be supplied.

National Treasury continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers. Suppliers are advised to always first verify with relevant departments before supplying any goods.

The submission through this process does not in any manner or form waive the requirements for compliance outlined in the Central Supplier Database (CSD).

Issued by:  National Treasury  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Sudan: A severe coronavirus outbreak across South Sudan would have disastrous consequences for millions of vulnerable civilians, UN experts note
Next articleCoronavirus – Uganda: One case of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 214 samples
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

CNBC Africa -
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling

CNBC -
The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 cooked the golden goose – The SA chef who went from golden days to zero.

CNBC Africa -
“The smaller jobs would cover your costs and a big corporate gala dinner, with 200 people, would be the cherry on top,”
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: One case of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 214 samples

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOne case of COVID-19 confirmed out of the 214 samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 53 in Uganda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: A severe coronavirus outbreak across South Sudan would have disastrous consequences for millions of vulnerable civilians, UN experts note

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the first two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Sudan were confirmed on 5 and 7 April respectively, members of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan urged the recently formed Transitional Government of National Unity to step up efforts to contain the spread of the virus. As of last week, Government officials had already begun implementing certain precautionary measures including a nationwide curfew, limiting social gatherings, and closing down some establishments.
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda visits stores in Namanve for Food inspection

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPM Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda today visited stores in Namanve to inspect food & other items in stock to distribute to people most affected by the lockdown measures to combat #COVID19. He found them good& fit for consumption. He said: "Reports of poor supplies will be investigated."Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Leaving no one behind: Addressing the crucial needs of women and girls in the COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWith the Ministry of Health announcing the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Sudan, the United Nations Population Fund is redoubling its efforts to ensure that no woman dies giving birth and that each woman and girl is protected from violence at home and in her community. As part of the efforts, UNFPA has put together a robust response plan to fulfill its mandate at the onset of the crisis. The plan includes the recruitment and deployment of more
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved