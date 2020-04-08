Coronavirus – Uganda: Cash Donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M towards the COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received a cash donation of UGX 20M, cooking oil and rice worth UGX 20M and mobile phones worth UGX 10M from Sinohydro Corporation Ltd to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda. #STAYSAFEUG

