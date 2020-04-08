Coronavirus – Uganda: Dodta group of companies donates 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards COVID-19 response in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dodta group of companies donated 10,000 face masks and 500 test kits towards the COVID-19 response. This was received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu and Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties.

