Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation of supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Sarrai Group donated supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response.

– 20,000 kgs of sugar

– 5,000 bags of wheat flour

– 10,000 bars soap

– 10,000 litres of sanitisers

The supplies received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Dr. Diana Atwine will be distributed to health workers countrywide.

