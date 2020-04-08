Coronavirus – Uganda: Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda visits stores in Namanve for Food inspection

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

PM Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda today visited stores in Namanve to inspect food & other items in stock to distribute to people most affected by the lockdown measures to combat #COVID19. He found them good& fit for consumption. He said: “Reports of poor supplies will be investigated.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.