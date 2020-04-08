Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on The Covid-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms one (1) case of COVID-19 in Uganda out of the total of 214 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). So far, a cumulative of 3,524 samples have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda now stands at 53. The confirmed case is a 36 year old Ugandan female, from Wakiso District who travelled from China on 21' March, 2020 and was under institutional quarantine. She did not have any symptoms .sistent with COVID-19. To date, a total of 613 individuals are under institutional quarantine.

A cumulative total of 427 individuals have so far been discharged from institutional quarantine. A total of 1,143 contacts to the confirmed cases were listed for follow-up. Of these, 563 contacts have completed the 14 day follow up while 580 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up. All the earlier admitted 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (30), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. The new confirmed case today will be evacuated tomorrow to Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death. The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the general population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures and stay at home.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.