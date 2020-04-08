APO
Updated:

Events Industry retools to build hospitals in Africa

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown

South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rupert family fund oversubscribed; applications temporarily suspended

Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, The Sukuma Relief Programme, which opened on Friday, have temporarily been suspended.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

EOH Exco chop salaries by 25%; ask staff to cut by 20%

Technology group EOH narrowed its first half loss per share from continuing operations, while group revenue fell 14 per cent and costs rose. EOH CFO, Megan Pydigadu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Cape Town-based exhibition builder, together with an event organizer, offer to work with governments and private sectors across Africa to rapidly build hospital infrastructures and shelters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afrika Umoja, an initiative initiated by Cape Town temporary architecture specialists, HOTT3D with pan-African energy event organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com), is tackling the COVID-19 threat in its home city and across Africa. Afrika Umoja will aim to build temporary hospitals, clinics and homeless shelters to combat the coronavirus, in partnership with government, the private sector and local entrepreneurs.

The venture applies HOTT3D’s design, construction and project management expertise to building medical facilities within days, in potentially any location across Africa. AOP is supporting Afrika Umoja through marketing, communications and outreach to its network of partners.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic impact on companies in the events industry globally, but these highly skilled people and organizations can be redeployed. “Instead of designing and building complex exhibition and conference infrastructure, we are now able to very quickly design and build temporary emergency medical infrastructure” says Liam Beattie, Managing Director of HOTT3D.

Afrika Umoja is in discussions with provincial authorities and is ready to build at short notice in South Africa and internationally.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with HOTT3D, as we have done for exhibitions & conferences in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan and South Africa for years, on providing national and provincial governments with solutions for the challenge of building high quality medical facilities and accommodation, wherever they are on the continent,” notes James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.

Afrika Umoja invites provincial and national governments and firms interested in building or funding temporary medical buildings and shelters to contact the team via Twitter via @AfricaOilPower or email. The organization is also keen to welcome more vendors and suppliers to join the project, whether they are based in Cape Town or further afield

Contact Katie Brock at [email protected] if your organization is interested in working with Afrika Umoja to build medical or accommodation facilities fast in your community, or if your organization is interested in providing funding.

Contact Liam Beattie at [email protected] if you are interested in working with Hott3D and the other vendors and suppliers as part of the Afrika Umoja project.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa censures Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown lunch
Next articleSMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

SA launches green fund to drive investment into SMMEs

CNBC Africa -
R488 million – that’s how much the Green Outcomes Fund has set aside for fund managers to increase investment in green Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises. To discuss the fund - the first of its kind, CNBC Africa is joined by Tine Fisker Henriksen: Innovative Finance Lead, UCT GSB Bertha Centre and Mark van Wyk: Head of Unlisted Investments, Mergence Investment Managers.
Read more
Coronavirus

Sarb guides banks to put dividends, bonuses on hold

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Reserve Bank has guided banks to put dividends and executive bonuses on hold to help reduce stress on the banking sector from fighting Covid19. For more on this recommendation as well as other directives to ensure the health of the sector, CNBC Africa is joined by Unathi Kamlana, Head of Policy Statistics and Industry Support at the Prudential Authority.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nigerian banking index gains but industrial goods sector declines

CNBC Africa -
Investors are taking a keen interest in banking stocks today but the Industrial goods sector is facing a steep decline. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of today’s trade.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nigeria to tap into its sovereign wealth fund to fight COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria plans to withdraw $150 million from its sovereign wealth fund as part of its fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Michael Ango, the Associate Director; Tax Advisory and Regulatory Services at Andersen Tax joins CNBC Africa to assess Nigeria's response to the pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa censures Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown lunch

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid. As to allegations that the Minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course. This follows the revelation on social media that the Minister had recently visited the home of a friend who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations. The President summoned the
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Testing for COVID-19 will be done at the Ministry of Health – Somalia National Public Health Research Laboratory (NPHRL)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHE. Dr Fawziya Abikar informs the public that the testing for COVID-19 will be done at the Ministry of Health - Somalia NPHRL in Mogadishu. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Sensitization at Embu Town Children Rescue Centre

APO Africa Press Office -
Chief Public Health Promotion Officer, Embu takes lead in COVID-19 sensitization at Embu town children rescue centre. Key health issues addressed included importance of hand hygiene, social distancing & menstrual hygiene for girls. #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Libya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Secretary-General strongly condemns the heavy shelling, for the second consecutive day, of Al Khadra General Hospital in Tripoli. He also condemns the continued attacks on medical personnel, hospitals and medical facilities, particularly at a time when they are critical to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary-General reminds all parties that medical personnel, hospitals and medical facilities are protected under international humanitarian law and that at
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved