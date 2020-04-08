PICHA launches Curated COVID-19 Image Collection as visual support for Public Health in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As the world fights the novel coronavirus disease, PICHA's (https://PichaStock.com) community of photographers have joined forces to release a free, curated collection of health-related images on COVID 19 to keep people educated and safe. As a visual content provider of Afrocentric stock imagery, PICHA believes the photo collection will bolster visual content messaging on health and safety in the current global health pandemic to educate, protect and empower people with relevant health information.

“We are presently in a situation that’s unlike anything we’ve faced before in the last century. To navigate these challenging times, having the right health knowledge is more crucial than ever. That’s why we created the COVID-19 collection for individuals and organizations to use in creating engaging visual communication that would empower people,” said Josiane Faubert, founder and managing partner of PICHA.

Landing Page for COVID-19 Visual Support

In launching the COVID-19 collection, PICHA rolled out a landing page (https://bit.ly/3aWbEW6) that provides access to the COVID-19 visual assets, pathway to relevant health information from the World Health Organization and how businesses and organizations can use the visual collection to inform and engage audiences.

Telling stories amid physical distancing

While maintaining physical distancing is essential amid the global pandemic, educating people on COVID-19 and telling relevant stories is equally important. At this moment, the use of stock images on health and safety is important in social media and visual communication.

“Even though it may feel like the world has come to a standstill temporarily, the need to share your stories hasn’t. In fact, it has proven to be more important than ever. The COVID-19 collection takes the current situation into account and has visual assets for health projects and campaigns covering these difficult times,” Lana Wessels, PICHA marketing director said. “We believe when visuals in the collection are applied to health emergency messaging about fighting COVID-19, it can help flatten the curve.”

The COVID-19 collection (https://bit.ly/3aWbEW6) is available for downloads now.

