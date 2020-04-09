APO
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Daily Update: 9 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Videos

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Please visit the Africa CDC COVID-19 page to view the latest statistics on COVID-19 transmission on the Continent.

The Africa CDC COVID-19 dashboard is updated twice daily with latest statistics from our Member States. We also have a range of resources including a weekly Update Brief and Policy Updates available on our page.

Videos

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
COVID-19: Netcare lessons from St Augustine’s Hospital outbreak

CNBC Africa -
Netcare’s St Augustine hospital in Kwa Zulu-Natal has been shut by government after 47 people working at the hospital contracted the coronavirus and four people died. Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland joins CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how disseminating COVID-19 fake news could cost you

CNBC Africa -
With over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa reliable and accurate information on how to combat the disease is more important than ever, unfortunately fake news is spreading faster than the virus. In response governments are prosecuting those responsible when possible. Tshepo Matseba, MD, Reputation 1st Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why The Coronavirus Recession Is Unlike Any Other

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is putting an end to the longest economic expansion in U.S. history. Policymakers and economists warn this recession will be unlike any other downturn. After expanding for a record 126 months as of December 2019, economists
Facebook launches Tools to keep faith-based communities connected during COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Facebook (www.Facebook.co.za) has launched key resources to help faith groups stay connected and engaged during the current COVID-19 outbreak. The resources include the “Faith on Facebook Resource Hub” (www.Facebook.com/community/faith) and the Faith on Facebook toolkit (https://bit.ly/3a2b4F3), both providing guidance and step-by-step tips that faith-based groups can use to keep their communities engaged while observing social distancing. The tools are part of Facebook’s ongoi
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (9 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 cases in Africa reach over 11,000 – with 1,354 recoveries & 558 deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuS
Coronavirus – South Africa: President Ramaphosa to visit the National COVID-19 Information Response Centre

APO Africa Press Office -
President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 09 April 2020, visit the Department of Health (DoH)'s COVID-19 Information Centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The centre is housed in a secure facility at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria and from where it provides close to real-time analytics, dashboards on the coronavirus outbreak per province, district, local municipality and ward level.
Euronews and Africanews CEO Michael Peters is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO)

APO Africa Press Office -
Michael Peters, CEO of Euronews and Africanews is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO). #StayAtHome and wash your hands PROPERLY.
