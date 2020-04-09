APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19, Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 6

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

How to get the most out of working from home | CNBC Reports

As much of the world self-isolates at home, how will our work be affected? CNBC’s Tom Chitty spoke to remote working veterans, as he searches for tips and strategies to stay positive and  productive during this challenging ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Situation update

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to rapidly expand through the African continent.

Since our last situation report on 1 April 2020 (External Situation Report 5), three new countries in the WHO African Region, including Malawi, Sao Tome & Principe and South Sudan have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. Forty-five (96%) out of 47 Member States of the WHO African Region are now affected by the COVID19 pandemic, leaving only Comoros and Lesotho with no reported cases to date.

Over the past week, the number of cases has nearly doubled and the number of deaths has more than tripled with 3 339 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 229 new deaths reported in the WHO African Region. As of 7 April 2020, a cumulative total of 7 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 324 deaths (case fatality ratio 4.6%) have been reported across the 45 affected countries in the region. The list of affected countries and their respective number of cases is presented in Table 1.

Figure 1 shows the temporal distribution of cases by country. The most affected countries in the WHO African Region are: South Africa (1 749 cases), Algeria (1 468 cases), Cameroon (555 cases), Burkina Faso (364 cases), Cote d’Ivoire (349 cases) and Ghana (287). Together, these countries account for 67% of the cases reported in the region. In the past week, the number of cases in Cameroon and in Algeria have increased by 4 and 2.5 folds, respectively. Fourteen countries have recorded over 100 cumulative confirmed cases. The highest case fatality ratios were observed in Algeria (CFR: 13%) and Burkina Faso (7%). Figures 2 showsthe temporal distribution of cases in these six most affected countries.

Information on sex and age is currently available for 1 757 and 1 372 cases, respectively. The male to female ratio among the confirmed cases is 1.7, and the median age is 42 years old (range: 0 – 105). The distribution of cases according to age and sex is presented in figure 4; older males continue to be disproportionately affected by this outbreak.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/39TYDuE

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Sudan: Time is now to avert the worst in the fight against COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters -
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

CNBC Africa -
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

How Coronavirus Turned Clorox Into A Market Darling

CNBC -
The spread of the novel coronavirus has led to the spread of fear. In times of fear, people flock toward brands they trust. One of those companies, Clorox, was already a highly regarded company, but the fear the disease has inspired in both consumers
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 225; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and their details are presented below; S. NO Residence Age sex Travel history to abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Addis Ababa 36 Male No Yes 2
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Time is now to avert the worst in the fight against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSouth Sudan has a critical window in which actions can be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and avert the worst. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) fears that if the virus takes hold it could be particularly devastating to communities already suffering from years of war and violence. “COVID-19 is a serious threat, and one that we are committed to helping South Sudanese overcome,” said Sandra Banks, the health advisor of the South Sudan Red Cross. &
Read more

Coronavirus – Ghana: Enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana for COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEnhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Visit https://bit.ly/2JEgbAv for the details.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Disease Surveillance Department, Ghana Health Service.
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Sensitization Session with Community Influencers & Women Leaders on Prevention and Control of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
WHO personnel in a sensitization session with #community influencers & women leaders on prevention and control of #COVID19 in a settlement in Borno State. #COVID19Nigeria #CovidNGRDistributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved