Coronavirus – Africa: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) continues to fight Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa and Yemen despite COVID-19 constraints

COVID-19 –How the WHO word on Africa could influence SA big lockdown choice

The economic damage has already been done in most sectors. The South African Reserve Bank has warned that the lockdown could cause 370,000 people to lose their jobs and 1,600 businesses to go under.
How to get the most out of working from home | CNBC Reports

As much of the world self-isolates at home, how will our work be affected? CNBC's Tom Chitty spoke to remote working veterans, as he searches for tips and strategies to stay positive and productive during this challenging
Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN is continuing its efforts to contain the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa despite restrictions on the movement of personnel and equipment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN is continuing its efforts to contain the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa despite restrictions on the movement of personnel and equipment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Desert Locust upsurge continues to remain alarming, particularly in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, where it poses an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods. In the six East African countries worst affected or at risk of locusts – Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania – around 20 million people are already experiencing acute food insecurity, and a further 15 million in Yemen, which is also being affected by the pest.

Widespread rainfall in March is expected to produce a dramatic increase in locust numbers in East Africa over the coming months, with new swarms expected to move from Kenya into South Sudan and Uganda.  The situation is also worrying in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Yemen where a new generation of locusts is emerging.

Restrictions on the movement of personnel and equipment imposed by COVID-19 have created challenges but FAO is continuing to work with national governments, farmers and agricultural producers to contain the outbreak.

“There is no significant slowdown because all the affected countries working with FAO consider Desert Locusts a national priority,” said Cyril Ferrand, FAO's Resilience Team Leader for East Africa. 

“While lockdown is becoming a reality, people engaged in the fight against the upsurge are still allowed to conduct surveillance, and air and ground control operations.” 

FAO is augmenting national efforts by providing support for surveillance as well as aerial and ground spraying being conducted in 10 affected countries.

So far more than 240,000 hectares have been treated with chemical pesticides or biopesticides across the region and 740 people have been trained up to conduct ground locust control operations.  But COVID-19 has had an impact on the supply of motorized sprayers and pesticides.

“The biggest challenge we are facing at the moment is the supply of pesticides and we have delays because global air freight has been reduced significantly,” Ferrand said.   

“Our absolute priority is to prevent a breakdown in pesticide stocks in each country. That would be dramatic for rural populations whose livelihoods and food security depend on the success of our control campaign.”

As COVID-19 restricts the movement of personnel in the field, FAO is intensifying remote data collection and the network of partners, civil society, extension workers and grassroot organizations is critical for providing information from remote locations especially in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan.

FAO is encouraging all countries to use eLocust3, a rugged handheld tablet and app, which records and transmits data in real time via satellite to national locust centres and to the Desert Locust Information Service (DLIS) based at FAO headquarters in Rome.

Since 2015, more than 450 of these handheld devices have been distributed to teams in northern Africa, the Near East and southwest Asia, allowing the transfer of real-time data from the middle of the desert directly to the national locust office and to FAO's headquarters. More recently, FAO has developed a version of eLocust3 that can be used on mobile phones and a GPS device in order to broaden usage and coverage.

“We need to rely on a network of partners in the field in order to collect vital information because we cannot go everywhere due to COVID-19,” Ferrand said.

The Desert Locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering one square kilometer contains up to 80 million locusts.   FAO estimates the number of locusts could increase another 20 times during the upcoming rainy season unless control activities are stepped up.

The current situation represents an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods that could lead to further suffering, displacement and potential tensions.

FAO recently scaled up its Desert Locust appeal to $153.2 million and so far $111.1 million has been pledged or received.

Funding has been received from Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Switzerland as well as the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the African Development Bank, the Africa Solidarity Trust Fund, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operation (ECHO), the European Union, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Mastercard Foundation, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and USAID.

Desert Locust monitoring, forecasting and control are at the heart of FAO's mandate. Its Desert Locust Information Service has been in operation for nearly 50 years. FAO's well-established field presence, ability to link up authorities from different countries, and expertise in Desert Locust management, make it a key player in responding to upsurges like that currently affecting East Africa.

A video news release on FAO's effort to contain the Desert Locust upsurge in Kenya despite restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic is available on FAO's Media Vault at: http://tv.fao.org/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters -
South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
CEO Interviews

Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Nedbank on future of dividends, executive bonuses

CNBC Africa -
Nedbank has assured shareholders that they will be paid their final dividend of R6.95 per share later this month. But the bank warned future dividends will be impacted by guidelines from South Africa’s Reserve Bank that dividends and bonuses be put on ice while the country fights the coronavirus. Mike Brown, Nedbank CEO joins CNBC Africa for more.
