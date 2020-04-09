Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 225; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and their details are presented below;

S.

NO

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history to abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Addis Ababa

36

Male

No

Yes

2

Addis Ababa

29

Male

He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

3

Addis Ababa

29

Male

He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

COVID-19 Situational Update

Total laboratory test conducted

2496

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

225

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

3

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

47

Patients in intensive care

2

Recovered

4

Total Deaths

2

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

55

• The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who has contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities.

• Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such as hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.