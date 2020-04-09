Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 294; of this one (1) of them is confirmed positive for COVID-19. The detail is presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopia Born Canadian

43

Male

Travel history from Canada to Dubai and from Dubai to Addis

–

COVID-19 Situational Update

Total laboratory test conducted

2790

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

294

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

1

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

48

Patients in intensive care

2

Recovered

4

Total Deaths

2

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

56

• The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who has contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities.

• Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid mass gatherings, apply all precaution measures such as hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

