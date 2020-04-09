APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Kirinyaga county is sensitizing health care workers in Faith-Based Hospitals on COVID-19

COVID-19 drives Sub-Saharan Africa toward first recession in 25 years – World Bank report

Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is forecast to fall from 2.4% in 2019 to -2.1% to -5.1% in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa’s Pulse report.
COVID-19 –How the WHO word on Africa could influence SA big lockdown choice

The economic damage has already been done in most sectors. The South African Reserve Bank has warned that the lockdown could cause 370,000 people to lose their jobs and 1,600 businesses to go under.
How to get the most out of working from home | CNBC Reports

As much of the world self-isolates at home, how will our work be affected? CNBC’s Tom Chitty spoke to remote working veterans, as he searches for tips and strategies to stay positive and  productive during this challenging ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Kirinyaga county is sensitizing health care workers in Faith-Based Hospitals on COVID-19 & also working with them to establish COVID-19 Management teams that will link-up with the County.

#KomeshaCorona update

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Dis-Chem injects R2mn into Solidarity Fund, launches drive through test stations

Dis-Chem has injected R2 million into the Solidarity Fund, joining a number of South African companies that are doing their part to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The pharmaceutical retailer has also launched drive through testing stations for Covid-19 at some of its stores. Dis-Chem Co-founder, Lynette Saltzman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Sasol outlines measures to protect employees from contracting COVID-19

Sasol’s share price which has been propelled by a stronger oil price said a small number of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving its full support. The petrochemicals company also said it is reducing its fuel production due to the unprecedented decline in demand since South Africa started its lockdown on the 27th March. Sasol CEO, Fleetwood Grobler joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa’s Sasol cuts production, sales target due to COVID-19 lockdown

South African petrochemicals giant Sasol Ltd on Wednesday cut its guidance for synthetic fuel production and liquid fuel sales for this financial year due to a three-week nationwide lockdown linked to coronavirus.
Tiger Brands mulling executive pay cuts during COVID-19

The rand’s crash to record lows may cost Tiger Brands in excess of R600m in import costs. While restrictions on increasing prices during South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown could also impact earnings even though the company supported the measures. Tiger Brands CEO, Noel Doyle joins CNBC Africa for more.
