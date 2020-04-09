Coronavirus – Kenya: Kirinyaga county is sensitizing health care workers in Faith-Based Hospitals on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Kirinyaga county is sensitizing health care workers in Faith-Based Hospitals on COVID-19 & also working with them to establish COVID-19 Management teams that will link-up with the County.

#KomeshaCorona update

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo