Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 9 April 2020

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
3 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 720 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113 (of whom 7 have recovered).

2 travelers with recent travel history in the region, who were quarantined upon arrival 1 contact of a previously confirmed positive case, who was identified through tracing

All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

COVID-19: Moody's downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Update on Rupert family's R1bn COVID-19 fund

This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
Coronavirus – Angola: COVID-19 affirms urgency of trade facilitation reforms in Angola

Download logoThe nation’s oil-dependent economy has been hit by low demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s banking on trade facilitation reforms to improve competitiveness in other sectors. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s blow to global oil prices has re-emphasized the need for Angola to wean its economy off volatile fuel exports. As companies around the world shut down or slowed production, crude prices tumbled to an 18-year low in March, spelling more turmoil
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update – 9 April 2020

COVID-19 update – 9 April 2020: Total Confirmed: 184 Total Recovered: 12 Deaths: 7Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Status update – 9 April 2020

O New confirmed cases; 17 recoveries. Total Confirmed: 39 Total Recoveries: 24 Total Deaths: 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Africa: Statement of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on the Potential Clinical Trial of a Tuberculosis Vaccine Protective Against...

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) strongly condemns the very disgusting comments made by Professors Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Lotch on French Television on using Africans for testing a tuberculosis vaccine in clinical trials to see if it is protective against COVID-19. These racist and condescending comments must be condemned by all decent human beings. Indeed, COVID-19 is a global humanitarian crisis that requires global actions and global solidarity. Africa
