APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Somalia: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Somalia – Preparedness and response plan COVID-19 – April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

KORA Founder on embracing e-MICE during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and is forcing us to adopt new ways of doing things and these include doing meetings and conferences electronically. Mireille Ineza Karera, Founder of KORA Coaching Group explains why it is important to make use of available platform in this period.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda commemorates the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi indoors

This week Rwanda recognises the 26th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Typically at this time communities come together and participate in events such candlelight vigils and the Walk to Remember, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities and all gatherings have been cancelled. CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Diogene Bideri, Principle Legal Adviser, for the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide for more on the changes to this year’s commemoration plans.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Situation Overview

As of 5 April 2020, Somalia has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Federal Government of Somalia has since activated various response measures including: establishment of national COVID-19 response committees; formation of an incident management system; temporarily suspension of incoming and outgoing international flights; and establishment of isolation facilities across the country.

The Government has also initiated comprehensive risk communication and community engagement strategies aimed at empowering communities to be active participants in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of these initiatives include, ordering the closure of schools; restriction of mass gatherings; advise on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures including social distancing; and hand and respiratory hygiene among others.

In spite of these efforts, Somalia has a fragile health system and limited capacity to respond and prevent potential spread of COVID-19. It does not have the capacity to test COVID-19, challenging the ability for an early detection.

The situation is further compounded by protracted humanitarian crisis in Somalia, one of the most complex and longstanding emergencies in the world, characterized by both natural and man-made factors. Somalia is currently facing the Desert Locust Crisis, whilst simultaneously preparing for the Gu rainy season, which is expected to be above average in some parts of Somalia. With 2.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), COVID-19 poses an additional challenge in already fragile context where it may further hinder access to basic services, leaving the population highly vulnerable. The durable solutions and resilience efforts invested over the last years could easily be reversed if the humanitarian and development actors do not act quickly towards preparedness and response to COVID-19.

As a key source, transit and, to some extent, destination country for migratory flows, Somalia continues to have an influx of migrants from neighboring countries through irregular migration routes, especially from Ethiopia. In addition, a growing number of Somalis are returning from Yemen.

Global

On 31 December 2019, a cluster of pneumonia of unknown etymology was reported in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China. On 30 January 2020, the World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee announced that the pathogen known as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), now constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Since the outbreak, over 1,133,758 confirmed cases and 62,784 deaths globally, while in the Africa region, there have been 6,420 confirmed and 236 deaths (WHO Situation Report 5 April 2020). Under the leadership of the WHO, a Global Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 was launched on 3 February emphasizing the criticality of the United Nations and partners to urgently contribute to preparedness and response efforts. Currently WHO assesses the global risk of this event to be very high.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3edYGFh

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Previous articleAfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19
Next articleStears on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

World Bank: COVID-19 to drive SSA towards first recession in 25 yrs

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank says it expects the economy of sub-Saharan Africa to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to a contraction of between 2.1 to 5.1 per cent in 2020, the first recession in the region over the past 25 years. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s brewery industry

CNBC Africa -
Renaissance Capital says brewers in Nigeria are experiencing material decline in beer volumes following the restrictions to movements and gatherings directed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Adedayo Ayeni, Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa Consumer at Renaissance Capital.
Read more
Videos

Stears on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Data from Stears says Nigerian businesses are likely to be directly affected by the local spread of COVID-19, and many more would be impacted by the partial shutdown of the Nigerian economy. They also stress that most of the 40 million small businesses in the country are ill-equipped to handle a crisis of this scale. Michael Famoroti, Chief Economist at Stears joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

AfDB announces $10bn war chest to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The African Development Bank Group has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Response Facility to assist regional member countries fight the pandemic. The facility provides up to $10 billion to governments and the private sector. Khaled Sherif, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (9 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 cases in Africa reach over 11,000 – with 1,354 recoveries & 558 deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuS Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: President Ramaphosa to visit the National COVID-19 Information Response Centre

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa will today, Thursday, 09 April 2020, visit the Department of Health (DoH)’s COVID-19 Information Centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The centre is housed in a secure facility at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria and from where it provides close to real-time analytics, dashboards on the coronavirus outbreak per province, district, local municip
Read more

Euronews and Africanews CEO Michael Peters is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO)

APO Africa Press Office -
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorizationWatch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/_krU5QQQgpcMichael Peters, CEO of Euronews and Africanews is joining the #SafeHandsChallenge with the World Health Organization (WHO). #StayAtHome and wash your hands PROPERLY. Here's how I do it. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group - Africa Newsroom.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Mozambique: World Health Organization – 17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mozambique

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMozambique has registered seven (7) new positive cases for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to seventeen (17), in which nine (9) are local transmissions, announced the Ministry of Health of Mozambique. The National Director for Public Health, Dr. Rosa Marlene, announcing the updates on the pandemic situation during the daily press conference in Maputo, affirmed that the seven (7) cases were confirmed by the Virolo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved