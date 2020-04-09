Coronavirus – Somalia: New COVID-19 Testing Equipment arrived in Mogadishu

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New COVID-19 testing equipment arrived in Mogadishu. Thanks to the Italian Embassy in Somalia for generous support and WHO Somalia & WFP Somalia for their technical and logistical support respectively.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Somalia.Media filesDownload logo