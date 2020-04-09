Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 18 deaths and total of 1845 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG
782
WESTERN CAPE
495
KWAZULU – NATAL
354
FREE STATE
88
EASTERN CAPE
45
LIMPOPO
21
MPUMALANGA
21
NORTH WEST
15
NORTHERN CAPE
13
UNALLOCATED
11
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from our last report.
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS We are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.
We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.
NO.
PROVINCE
SEX
AGE
1
WESTERN CAPE
FEMALE
48
2
FREE STATE
MALE
85
3
GAUTENG
MALE
79
4
KWAZULU-NATAL
FEMALE
46
5
KWAZULU-NATAL
MALE
74
6
KWAZULU-NATAL
FEMALE
63
7
KWAZULU-NATAL
FEMALE
81
8
KWAZULU-NATAL
FEMALE
80
9
KWAZULU-NATAL
MALE
80
10
WESTERN CAPE
FEMALE
82
11
KWAZULU-NATAL
MALE
86
12
WESTERN CAPE
MALE
57
13
KWAZULU-NATAL
MALE
60
14
FREE STATE
MALE
55
15
FREE STATE
MALE
77
16
GAUTENG
MALE
49
17
GAUTENG
MALE
52
18
KWAZULU-NATAL
MALE
70
Issued by: Department of Health
