Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 18 deaths and total of 1845 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1845. This is an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

782

WESTERN CAPE

495

KWAZULU – NATAL

354

FREE STATE

88

EASTERN CAPE

45

LIMPOPO

21

MPUMALANGA

21

NORTH WEST

15

NORTHERN CAPE

13

UNALLOCATED

11

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 63 776. This is an increase of 5 678 from our last report.

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS We are saddened to report 5 more COVID-19 related deaths. This takes the total number of deaths to 18.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.

NO.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

1

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

48

2

FREE STATE

MALE

85

3

GAUTENG

MALE

79

4

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

46

5

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

74

6

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

63

7

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

81

8

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

80

9

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

80

10

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

82

11

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

86

12

WESTERN CAPE

MALE

57

13

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

60

14

FREE STATE

MALE

55

15

FREE STATE

MALE

77

16

GAUTENG

MALE

49

17

GAUTENG

MALE

52

18

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

70

