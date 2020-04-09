APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families during lock down

Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families in Buikwe, Mbarara and Kampala. This donation will go a long way in supporting Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lock down.

#STAYSAFEUG

