Coronavirus – Uganda: Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families during lock down

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nile Breweries Limited donates 30 tonnes of maize flour that will feed at least 4,000 families in Buikwe, Mbarara and Kampala. This donation will go a long way in supporting Government of Uganda interventions in feeding communities affected by the lock down.

#STAYSAFEUG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo