APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Benin goes on digital offensive against COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

After the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Benin on the 16 March, within four days, the West African nation had set up a range of digital platforms to help combat both the spread of the disease and what the World Health Organization (WHO) has called “infodemic” of misinformation around it. Spearheaded by Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, a former journalist, supported by well-known Beninese social media expert, Stévy Wallace, a state-appointed team of around 15 people is using WHO guidelines to disseminate information on prevention and highlight the actions being taken by health authorities to deal with the unfolding crisis.

In addition to a centralized official government platform that is freely accessible to all mobile phone users in Benin and provides frequent updates, the digital strategy team has put out several radio inserts in around 15 local languages and a range of awareness videos and press releases across different social networks. An interactive WhatsApp messaging system has also been set up and helps the new team to communicate directly with citizens both in Benin and the diaspora.

“The official information is being very well relayed on social networks,” says Wallace. “Internet users are interacting expansively with the channels through questions, comments, contributions and criticism.” On the official pandemic website, the most visited portal, up to 16,000 hits are being registered per day. The website also has a COVID-19 ‘flash news’ function for near instantaneous response to fake news.

“The big challenge for us is that we cannot reach certain sections of the population who do not have internet access or who are illiterate,” Wallace adds. “So we need each internet user to pass on the correct information in their homes, their neighbourhood, their community. The cause must be a common one.”

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase exponentially throughout Africa, with more than 10,000 people now infected across 52 countries, widely-accessible, responsive mobile and online communication platforms and messaging are a critical part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

With the help of WHO’s guidelines, Houngbédji and Wallace’s team has rapidly grown the state’s online presence since the start of the outbreak, and the Beninese public has taken note. “They react very quickly to questions,” says Emmanuel Ganse, who runs a local startup. “It makes us feel closer,” says Nafissate Hounkpatin, a midwife. “We feel that we are really being listened to.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Tanzania: Drawing on Ebola readiness to tackle COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Drawing on Ebola readiness to tackle COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoLike many African countries now making use of Ebola and Influenza preparedness to step up their COVID-19 response, Tanzania is tapping into the skills of health workers already knowledgeable in infectious disease control, established influenza sentinel surveillance system and repurposing facilities to tackle the new virus. When the tenth Ebola outbreak erupted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2018, Tanzania trained 2400 health workers. Training sessions initially plan
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 pandemic expands reach in Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa continues to grow, more countries in the continent are seeing the virus spread to regions beyond the capital cities. Among 47 countries in the World Health Organization (WHO) African region, nearly 60% are reporting COVID-19 cases in multiple locations compared with around 21% two weeks ago. There are clusters of cases and community spread in at least 16 countries. “Tackling cases in rural areas that often lack the resources of urba
Read more

OPEC+ ends Oil Price War, awaits G20 Meeting for OPEC++ Deal

APO Africa Press Office -
In a move to save the oil industry — facing the biggest crisis in its history — OPEC and Russia have forged ahead on new production cuts, with the OPEC+ group agreeing to eliminate 10 million barrels of crude per day for an initial two-month period to save a glutted oil market. Though the new OPEC+ deal is not dependent on additional cuts from outside the group to move forward — such as the United States, Brazil and Canada — OPEC+ is hoping for additional cuts from these
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 9 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo3 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 720 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113 (of whom 7 have recovered). 2 travelers with recent travel history in the region, who were quarantined upon arrival 1 contact of a previously confirmed positive case, who was identified through tracing All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved