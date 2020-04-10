Coronavirus – Cameroon: Mandatory Wearing of Masks in Public Places

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Let's activate this morning, the MANDATORY wearing of masks in public places. Our SMEs will produce in quantity. It should also be noted that specialized COVID-19 treatment centres are under construction. Together, we will overcome this epidemic. Trust the Government.

