APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Cameroon: Mandatory Wearing of Masks in Public Places

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Let's activate this morning, the MANDATORY wearing of masks in public places. Our SMEs will produce in quantity. It should also be noted that specialized COVID-19 treatment centres are under construction. Together, we will overcome this epidemic. Trust the Government.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Kenya: 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital

APO Africa Press Office -
Ministry of Health Kenya has directed all the 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital, for other hospitals to continue offering other services such as maternal & child health, immunization, reproductive health, TB & HIV services: Dr. Patrick Amoth, DG Health. #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Cameroon: 80,366 households were visited and sensitized as part of the Douala operation

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs part of the Douala operation, 80,366 households were visited and sensitized; 198,640 people were evaluated with 85.2% of the acceptance rate against 14.8% of refusal. 2,313 people to be sampled. The purpose of this operation is to early isolate the positives from the rest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Read more

The African Development Bank and its partners want your ideas for beating the COVID-19 pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and partners are set to host an online #AfricaVsVirus Challenge from 16 to 19 April 2020. The 72-hour competition is a global hackathon – or “ideathon” – to develop effective solutions to the coronavirus pandemic. The Challenge is open to entrepreneurs, companies, civil society organizations and governments with bankable solutions or ventures to address the pandemic. The top pitches will be eligible to win thousands of dollar
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State. As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved