Coronavirus – Chad: Event Tracking Tool – COVID-19, Provinces of Mayo – Kebbi Ouest and Logone Oriental – Report #3

Content provided by APO Group.

The purpose of the Event Tracking Tool is to gather and provide up-to-date information on events related to COVID-19 affecting population movements, recorded at entry points as well as DTM Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). This report presents information on changes in the situation of persons confined at the Koutéré and Pobame entry points, respectively located in the département of Monts de Lam (province of Mayo-Kebbi Ouest) and département of Léré (province of Logone Oriental), as of 09 April 2020.

