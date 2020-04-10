Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 10 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Health announces today's COVID-19 results of which 14 are negative and 0 positive.

The country remains with 12 confirmed COVID19 cases of which seven (7) have tested negative and discharged.

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient's room, until discharged. Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded. The patient is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand wash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.

RESULTS UPDATE. FOR CONFIRMED CASES

DATE

CASE NO.

GEN DER

AGE

TRAVEL HISTORY

NATIONALITY

CLINICAL CONDITION

14-03-20

001

F

33yrs

USA, Lesotho

LiSwati, Manzini

Discharged home

22-03-20

002

M

42yrs

Italy

LiSwati, Hhohho

Discharged home

22-03-20

003

M

31yrs

None, history of contact with visitors from China

LiSwati, Manzini

Discharged home

22-03-20

004

F

55yrs

RSA—Gauteng Province

Expatriate, Hhohho

Still under home care, recovering and awaiting results

23-03-20

005

M

52yrs

USA

Expatriate, Hhohho

Still under home care. recovering and awaiting results

25-03-20

006

F

43yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

LiSwati, Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

007

F

29yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

LiSwati. Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

008

F

24yrs

RSA — KZN Province

LiSwati. Hhohho

Discharged home

26-03-20

009

M

33yrs

RSA — KZN Province

liSwati. Manzini

Discharged home

06-04-20

010

F

31yrs

RSA — Gauteng Province

liSwati. Manzini

Mild disease, Admitted and recovering

08-04-20

011

M

44yrs

No history of travel, transmission yet to be established

liSwati, Hhohho

Mild Disease. Under home care

08-04-20

012

F

36yrs

No history of travel, contact with SA traveler

liSwati. Hhohho

Mild disease, Admitted and recovering

