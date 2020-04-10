Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 442; of this nine of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases sixty five (65). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Indian

20

Female

She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

37

Male

He has travel history from Turkey and is in mandatory quarantine

–

3

Ethiopian

38

Male

He has travel history from Turkey and is in mandatory quarantine

–

4

Ethiopian

24

Female

She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

5

Ethiopian

46

Male

He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

6

Ethiopian

33

Male

He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

7

Ethiopian

29

Female

She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

8

Ethiopian

39

Female

She has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine

–

9

Eritrean

40

Male

He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.