Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 442; of this nine of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases sixty five (65). The Details of the cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Indian
20
Female
She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
–
2
Ethiopian
37
Male
He has travel history from Turkey and is in mandatory quarantine
–
3
Ethiopian
38
Male
He has travel history from Turkey and is in mandatory quarantine
–
4
Ethiopian
24
Female
She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine
–
5
Ethiopian
46
Male
He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine
–
6
Ethiopian
33
Male
He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine
–
7
Ethiopian
29
Female
She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine
–
8
Ethiopian
39
Female
She has travel history from United Kingdom and is in mandatory quarantine
–
9
Eritrean
40
Male
He has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine
–
