Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana as at 09 April 2020, 22:00 hrs

Over the past eleven (11) days, a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, enhanced surveillance including intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing. These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported.

As of 09 April 2020, 22:00 HRS, a total of 37,405 samples (from routine and enhanced surveillance) have been collected. Out of these, 14,611 have been tested with 378 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 378 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 366 cases have been categorised as mild to moderate disease on treatment, two (2) cases are currently on ventilators and six (6) have died.

Of the 378 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 192 were reported from the routine surveillance, 71 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

