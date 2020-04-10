Coronavirus – Kenya: 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Ministry of Health Kenya has directed all the 47 counties to identify & designate a COVID-19 hospital, for other hospitals to continue offering other services such as maternal & child health, immunization, reproductive health, TB & HIV services: Dr. Patrick Amoth, DG Health.

#KomeshaCorona

