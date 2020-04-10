Coronavirus – Kenya: World Health Organization (WHO) Case Management Training on COVID-19 in Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/44zDyDRpupc

Watch a video on WHO case management training on COVID-19: Kenya.

Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/2UVitSa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo