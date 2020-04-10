APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: World Health Organization (WHO) Case Management Training on COVID-19 in Kenya

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/44zDyDRpupc

Watch a video on WHO case management training on COVID-19: Kenya.

Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/2UVitSa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Benin goes on digital offensive against COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Chad: Event Tracking Tool – COVID-19, Provinces of Mayo – Kebbi Ouest and Logone Oriental – Report #3
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Read more
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

I&M Bank Rwanda reduces interest rates by 0.5% to cushion customers from COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
In an attempt to ease the burden of high interest costs on customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I&M Bank Rwanda has reduced their interest rates by 0.5 per cent. CNBC Africa spoke to CEO, Robin Bairstow for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

CORRECTION: OPEC+ at Brink of Ending Oil Price War, awaits G20 Meeting for OPEC++ Deal

APO Africa Press Office -
In a move to save the oil industry — facing the biggest crisis in its history — OPEC and Russia have agreed on new production cuts, with the OPEC+ group agreeing to eliminate 10 million barrels of crude per day for an initial two-month period to save a glutted oil market. Mexico is the only country in the extended OPEC+ group to have refused to take part in the cuts at the same level as others — its energy minister Rocio Nahle proposed a reduction in national output of 100,000
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response

APO Africa Press Office -
Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response to facilitate the transportation of health workers from the health facilities to their places of accommodation. This will greatly help in dealing with other prevailing emergency conditions within the communities. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: 338 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo338 samples tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) and all are negative for COVID-19. Confirmed number of cases still stands at 53. #STAYSAFEUGDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 in humanitarian crises: a double emergency

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe International Rescue Committee’s analysis and approach to COVID-19 draws on decades of experience as a humanitarian and health responder in the world’s most complex crises, including as one of the largest responders to the Ebola outbreaks in West Africa and the DRC and Cholera in Yemen – the largest outbreaks of the diseases in modern history. IRC’s experience finds conflict-affected and fragile countries face a double emergency: The direct impact of
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved