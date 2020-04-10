Coronavirus – Nigeria: Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.

As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo