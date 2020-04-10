Coronavirus – South Africa: Government on Operational Government Services over Easter weekend

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Government thanks South Africans for their continued cooperation with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations. As the country approaches the Easter weekend, government would like to assure citizens that amongst the “essential services” identified in terms of the National Lockdown Regulations, the most critical ones within the public service will continue to operate, including health-care and law-enforcement. A variety of departments will have offices closed from Friday 10 to Monday 13 April 2020 with hotlines being operational to provide continued services.

The Department of Tourism will continue with assistance of completion and submission of applications for the Tourism COVID-19 Relief Fund through the toll-free number 0860 868 747.

In order to ensure continued international relations support to South Africans in the country and abroad, the 24 Hour Operations Room under the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will be operational and the number to contact is 012-351 1000.

Government remains concerned about the safety of women and children especially during the lock-down period and urges any citizen who is a victim of abuse or a witness to contact the GBV Command Centre under the Department of Social Development on 0800 428 428 or report the incident at the nearest Police station or through the 10111 number.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development application forms for the relief fund are available on the departmental website – www.DALRRD.gov.za. Applications can be lodged electronically at [email protected] The national and provincial offices resume services on Tuesday, 14 April for hand deliveries of applications.

The Departments of Labour and Employment, Home Affairs and Small Business Development will be closed during the Easter long weekend, their services will resume on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Today marks the 15th day of the COVID-19 National Lockdown, in order to ensure that the curve of the virus is flattened, all citizens are urged to continue to observe social distancing, regularly washing of hands and avoiding contact with people who may be exposed to the virus.

