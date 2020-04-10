Coronavirus – Uganda: Assortment of Medicine from Kamcare Pharma Ltd. to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Director Clinical and Curative Services, Olaro Charles and Commissioner in charge of Pharmacy, Dr. Fred Sebisubi received an assortment of medicine from Kamcare Pharma Ltd. to support the COVID-19 response in Uganda.

