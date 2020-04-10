Coronavirus – Uganda: Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response to facilitate the transportation of health workers from the health facilities to their places of accommodation. This will greatly help in dealing with other prevailing emergency conditions within the communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo