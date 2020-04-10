APO
Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda – 10 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Today, all the 439 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda still stands at 53.

A cumulative of 4,301 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda. A total of 439 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 610 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

A total of 654 individuals have so far been discharged from the quarantine centers.

All the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (31), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the general population to stay at home and adhere to the preventive guidelines.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.

