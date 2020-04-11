APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (11 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

International News

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Coronavirus

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the...
Content provided by APO Group.

#COVID19 cases in Africa rise to over 12,700 – with 2,050 recoveries & 666 associated deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://bit.ly/2XyUR7k.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: 2003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 410 recoveries have been reported
Videos

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews

Why China will be least hit by capital exodus from emerging markets

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 shock has fuelled the biggest capital outflows from emerging markets on record in the first quarter, and the situation is unlikely to improve for the rest of the year. That’s according to research from the Institute of International Finance. Elina Ribakova, Deputy Chief Economist from the (IFF) Institute of International Finance joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus – South Africa: 2003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 410 recoveries have been reported

APO Africa Press Office -
Update: The number of infections continues to grow and there are now 2003 confirmed cases of #COVID19 and 410 recoveries have been reported. We are saddened to report 24 deaths to date. We send our condolences to the families and friends. #StaySafeSADistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Nigeria: United Nations (UN) Nigeria donates Ambulances to Lagos, Reiterates Solidarity with Nigerian Government

APO Africa Press Office -
The United Nations system in Nigeria has donated three ambulances to the Lagos State government as part of its support to the Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. “The UN family stands in solidarity with the federal government of Nigeria during these trying times.” The UN Resident-Coordinator Edward Kallon had said. Mr Kallon, who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge (OiC), World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, Dr Fiona Braka, emphas
Coronavirus – Kenya: Use Digital Payment methods instead of Cash as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus Outbreak

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe are advising you to use digital payment methods like mobile banking and debit and credit cards instead of cash as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak. #KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Cameroon: Out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoGood news this morning: out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation. With a little more rigor and responsibility, you can get results. Vigilance!!!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
